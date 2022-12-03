What a patriot
A curious after effect of the Trump reign is the gobsmacking lowering of the bar for appropriate, ethical and legal behavior.
Gone are the days when doing the right thing was expected of public figures. Now, doing the right thing is such an anomaly that it garners effusive praise.
Take Mike Pence for example. He acted appropriately in refusing to partake in Donald Trump’s wack-a-doodle scheme to sidestep the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Nonetheless, he was revered as a patriot. The fact that he had stood by and even occasionally enabled Trump’s lawless antics is lost to one instance of doing what he swore and oath to do in the first place.
Now, in true bootlicking form, Pence refuses to testify to the bipartisan committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
But you can buy his recently published book that he’s hawking on every news show he can appear on and get more information. What a patriot!
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Decisions, decisions
A recent poll after the mid-term elections, indicate most GOP probes and policy plans are not ranked as voter priorities. The GOP’s agenda isn’t particularly popular with Americans. The poll indicate Congress should not waste time investigating Hunter Biden.
In addition, there is meager interest among electorates, to make cuts to Medicare and Social Security in exchange for raising the federal debt limit.
Most Americans want Congress to address fentanyl trafficking into the United States as their top priority. Next is securing our border with Mexico.
Further, the survey suggests lawmakers should be responsive to public sentiment focusing on immigration. This is followed by the infant formula shortage that happened earlier this year.
I find it interesting that less than 3 in 10 voters, said Congress should focus on a presidential impeachment investigation, as sought by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, or the first son’s politically uncomfortable business dealings. That means 7 out of 10 feel Congress has better things to do.
Most voters said lawmakers should not cut U.S. support for Ukraine as it fights Russian aggression. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened banning abortion nationwide at 15 weeks as sought by Senate Republican Lindsey Graham, in addition to cutting funding to Ukraine.
One must wonder how the GOP will deal with China. When pressed for specific details, the GOP remains silent. My guess is that at some point the GOP will have to formulate a plan on just how they will make American great again, like their beloved failed and twice impeached leader Donald Trump. Afterall, he promised a lot when he was running for office but delivered on very few of his promises.
My question to the GOP is, should they spend precious months investigating alleged Biden family corruption, or address the issues voters care most about?
George Jung
Antelope Acres
