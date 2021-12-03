Daughters deserve better
Knowing it is difficult, I’m going to ask you to put yourself in someone else’s shoes for just a moment.
Gentlemen, suppose your daughter went to work one Monday morning and was told by her friends that a co-worker had posted a video about her. In the cartoon video he had superimposed his face on one character, and hers on another. His cartoon character proceeded to kill your daughter.
“So what,” he says, “it was just a joke.”
Now your daughter has to go to work each day, knowing a co-worker fantasizes about killing her.
Is this acceptable to you? Is it just a case of “boys will be boys,” and your daughter shouldn’t be so sensitive? Or maybe you think your daughter probably had it coming.
Congressmen Mike Garcia and Kevin McCarthy think exactly that. They refused to censure Congressman Paul Gosar when he did the same thing to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Would you actually cast a vote for either of these men? Doesn’t your daughter deserve better?
Sue Brax
Lancaster
It’s about leadership
We’d like to respond to Guy Marsh’s letter of November 23 as we believe this reader and many others may not have the correct understanding of who the Young Marines are and what we do.
The Young Marines is a national youth leadership and development program for boys and girls ages eight through high school graduation that focuses on leadership skills, citizenship through community service, self-discipline, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Our organization upholds the Marine Corps’ core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment as well as the Young Marines’ core values of Leadership, Discipline and Teamwork.
Individual units across the US are led by dedicated adult volunteers who give their time and attention working with our youth to assist building their self-esteem, teamwork proficiency, and leadership skills and opportunities.
Our program is committed to developing strong citizens, and to inspire youth to gain their educational and life goals.
The young people who start and stay in our program are more physically fit, develop a higher moral character, believe in commitment to community service, and honoring our veterans.
They are out in their communities participating in color guards, cleaning up their communities, visiting with veterans and other community members, and sharing the Young Marines message of drug prevention and resistance at schools, churches, and with other youth programs.
Our program is needed now, more than ever to keep kids engaged in positive, character-building opportunities that are happening across our country. Please take a moment to look at our website so that you can be educated on the Young Marines program and all the good works that our Young Marines are doing in the communities that they live in — www.youngmarines.org
Wilson T. Lee
Deputy director/
chief of staff
Young Marines
Dumfries, Va.
It starts at home
Looks like this years “tis the season” Holiday shoping has taken a whole new turn for those who believe it could be yours in a smash and grab free for the taking in looting with out rioting.
Forget about working and earning a living only suckers do that besides you earned it for long past injustices decades before their births. Those looking for that perfect gift at a super low bargain price this Christmas will find the stolen items being sold on Internet city streets and back alleys.
What we have here is a combination of sorts like unloving uncaring parents raising children, liberal DAs unwilling to prosecute, releasing repeat offenders on low or no bail once arrested plus raising misdemeanor thefts to $900.00 which leads to the criminal minded individuals that its better to rip off thus giving a new meaning to the yearly after Thanksgiving sale.
I could see it now politicians refusing to support police in their efforts to handle crime..... at the rate were headed we will end up in a total lawless society where signs will soon be posted at local small businesses that read....u loot we shoot as a deterrent against thieves just in order to stay in business.
Its beginning to look like a wonderful liberal utopia America alright where crime pays. In closing....it all starts in the home where both loving caring parents teach their children to love honor and respect others regardless of color or race they way God intended.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
