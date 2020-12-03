Hairlines and horses
We are already witnessing the fragility of a Biden presidency. He gets a hairline fracture while playing with his dog and will have to wear a walking boot which will probably put stress on his adjoining hip.
This in turn could lead to a “I’ve fallen and can’t get up” moment. Kamala has to be already warming up in the bullpen.
All I can say is, it’s a good thing he’s not a horse.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Fact or fiction?
Jim Gardner’s November 28th letter was a remarkable piece of fiction. I congratulate him for his ability to spin a tall tale.
Jim states; “extra ballots were found, and why were they all for Biden?” There were no extra ballots found. The early ballots that were tallied were ballots that were cast by citizens at polling places on election-day. One can only assume Jim is referring to the millions of ballots that came from mail-in voting that had yet to be counted on election night when the Pathological Liar and Chief stated he had won the election.
Next Jim rambles on and writes; “every democrat, every news outlet, every TV outlet, most journalists and columnists, nearly every local politician and the entire education establishment wanted to destroy him and get him out of office.” He makes it sound like no one liked Trump. Someone must have liked him, after all, he received 71,000,000 votes. Someone liked him.
Then Jim blames COVID 19 and George Floyd for Trump losing the election. I would agree that the virus may have been a key player in the president losing his bid for a second term. But this was his fault. After all he mismanaged the pandemic from the very beginning. As for Mr. Floyd having anything to do with Trump’s loss is just poppycock.
In his letter he proclaimed; “Trump did what he promised. He built a wall, fixed the China problem.” If you look at the facts surrounding the wall you discover: 350 miles of replacement wall has been constructed and another 221 miles of replacement wall is under construction. Only 157 miles of new wall is in pre-construction stages. Mexico has not paid one cent for the wall.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Thanksgiving wasn’t the same
Turkey without stuffing.
Mash potatoes without gravy.
Canned cylinder of cranberry sauce instead of fresh berries.
Pumpkin pie without whipped cream.
Heartburn with no antacid.
That’s what it felt like to have Thanksgiving morning with no Bill Warford column to read.
The things I take for granted.
My mind replayed Bill’s list from previous years.
What could have happened?
Did Bill take another spill on an early morning run?
Did the virus get him?
Did advertising revenue from a full page Hobby Lobby advertisement usurp Bill’s column?
My mind always goes to the worst possible scenario first, then I feel better when it’s not that tragic.
Sunday brought an outrage column and my central nervous system has reset. I’m grateful for the William P. Warford column.
I’m also grateful for the Antelope Valley Press being able to produce this paper seven days a week during this pandemic on a shoestring budget.
Keep up the good work, everyone. This crazy year is almost over.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Editor’s note: Warford’s column was erroneously omitted on Thursday. We apologize for the omission.
Where’s the money?
All together now: “Where’s the money Joe?”
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Cheering for Trump
Funny how many Democrats are now calling for Trump supporters to unite under Biden after 4 years of calling Trump supporters White supremacist, racist, nazis and haters. They also claimed Trump divided American, no. It started under Obama. More like Trump re-defined America by not being a career politician who connected with many hard working and struggling Americans by sharing his love for God and country with “Make America Great Again” and promises made promises kept.
I will give Biden the 4 year 24/7 Trump treatment and I encourage millions of Trump supporters to do the same. I will criticize mock and question every decision Biden makes both foreign and domestic never giving Biden any credit.
I will always remind people of every recorded racist remark Biden made in public in the last 48 years. I will never forget......”I swear you can’t enter a Dunkin Donut or 7-11 without having an Indian accent.” There are now millions of new Black trump supporters who are not Black for voting for Trump.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
No 5G?
Why would the city of Palmdale want to partner with a company that cannot provide the 5G network called for in their original request for bids?
SiFi Network President Scott Bradshaw when asked, cannot even quote a cost for service for what residential or commercial consumers would have to pay.
You know the City of Lancaster will be using those facts to attract these type of users to Lancaster there by enhancing the “cactus curtain.” Inquiring minds want to know.
Tom Mastin
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.