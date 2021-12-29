‘Wage slaves’
The deaths of six workers at an Amazon warehouse and eight workers at a candle factory who were forced to remain at work during a tornado showed that “wage slavery” aptly describes the condition of workers.
The abolishment of institutionalized chattel slavery was a joyous occasion. But, we still permit capitalists to appropriate the lion’s share of worker-created wealth, returning only a tiny fraction of those monies to workers through paychecks.
That’s virtually the same thing slaveholders in the Antebellum South did with the wealth their chattel slaves wholly produced. So it isn’t surprising that Amazon, and the owners of other businesses where workers died during the recent tornadoes, callously threatened to fire workers who wanted to leave their posts to ensure their safety.
Since capitalists are so callous as to steal the wealth their wage slaves create and couldn’t care less about their financial well-being, they are unsurprisingly indifferent toward their wage slaves’ lives amid natural disasters.
Had the Amazon warehouse and other affected facilities been socially owned and democratically administered, those who died would still be alive. Just as Jeff Bezos and other typically idle and parasitic stockholders were safe during the said tornadoes, so would Amazon’s deceased wage slaves have been secure had they not been wage slaves.
During the tornado, an Amazon supervisor told a driver via a text message, “If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning.”
“Faster, harder, and to heck with your well-being, you easily replaceable wage slaves” is capitalism’s message to all workers. But, despite the disinformation constantly presented by capitalist culture, it doesn’t need to be this way. A better world is possible. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Not interested in politics
This paragraph was a part of an article written by Bob Barr, and it illustrates what is a good deal wrong in this country in terms of our political office holders.
I don’t know what the average age of Congress is because there are 535 of them and it would difficult to tell that without some considerable effort, but I know that there are large numbers of them that are at least in their 70’s and many in or approaching their 80’s.
My frustration is that most of those under 21 are not even interested in political office holders and don’t seem to understand the importance of placing honest and ethical people in those offices.
The seem to think that it is OK for grifters to hold office and the allow their reelection time after time, and in some cases even when they are convicted felons.
It does not bode well for our country to have so many so disinterested and uninvolved, but that is the way it is and the fault lies with parents and schools, as well as leadership at all levels. Sad indeed!
Quote; Notwithstanding that the age at which individuals are permitted to vote dropped from 21 to 18 following ratification of the 26th Amendment to the Constitution in 1971, the percentage of younger voters (18 to 24) has never surpassed the 49.6% that voted in 1972. Consistently, voters in every older age group voted in a higher percentage than those in the younger age brackets. In 2020, nearly 72% of voters aged 65 and older voted, compared to just 48% of those in the 18 to 24 age group. End Quote:
Terry Story
Palmdale
Hats off to you
On Christmas morning something positively unusual occurred at about 9:40am.
I was reading the newspaper and passively listening to the radio, dialed to Palmdale Tower (123.7).
I had been hearing mostly silence for hours until a LA County Fire helicopter requested a transition over the airfield to the fire station near Ave M, adjacent to the courthouse. After the pilots’ request was approved and acknowledged, the radio chatter suddenly arrested my complete attention.
The pilot wished a Merry Christmas to the air traffic controller then asked about today’s work schedule. The pilot asked the controller if he had food for the day. The controller said yes. The pilot said he was “offering” to drop some off if he needed it. The offer was appreciated but denied. The helicopter completed its transition, making it to the fire station.
The positively unusual and awesome came alive this Christmas Day. This offering was the true “spirit of Christmas”. To know this occurred over a radio frequency that typically transmits bland, matter of fact communications is also amazing.
Hats off to both the helicopter pilot and the air traffic controller for each doing your job (and more) Christmas morning while most of us were enjoying our families.
Ian Hall
Palmdale
