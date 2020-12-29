A Christmas gift
The definition of a gift is “something given voluntarily without payment in return, as to show favor toward someone, honor an occasion, or make a gesture of assistance…” I always wanted to buy gifts for my parents because I saw what they did. I was excited at the age of sixteen when I was hired as a grocery bagger. I like seeing my parent’s faces when they open their gifts.
However, what if you give a gift and the person does not get to open it? I remember when I was upset with my father because he wanted to open his gifts away from everybody. I expressed to my mother who told me what happened. Many years ago, my father bought a Christmas gift for his father. My grandfather never opened it because he suffered a stroke on Christmas Day. I was speechless. I had no idea what happened to my father. Afterward, I became patient with my father. A few years later, he began opening gifts with everyone around.
The same thing that happened to my father happened to his son years later. In 2015, my father got sick and was not able to open my Christmas gift. Since his untimely death in Jan 2016, I still have his gift in my house. How I wish he were here to open it. Every time I try to touch it, a flood of memories came to me even though it has been almost four years ago.
I came to realize that gifts are fine, but the person that opens the gift is more important. I miss how he used to open gifts by taking his time to unwrap the paper and neatly folding it. I wish everybody a Merry Christmas considering all of what we have been through this year.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Socialists and Socialist Democrats
I don’t understand why nationally-known Democrats haven’t simply taught the American people what the difference is between a “Social Democrat” and a “Socialist.” It is so simple. A Social Democrat wants to keep our market-based capitalist economic system but wants to have a lot of federal government social programs like Social Security and Medicare to help the people. A Socialist wants to abolish capitalism and have a socialist economy. What is so hard to understand about this?
They are not the same thing.
How can someone be a socialist when they want to keep capitalism?
And if supporting a social program such as Social Security makes someone a socialist, then that would make Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy socialists. Really?
With that line of thinking, most conservative-Republicans are socialists.
Who has said that they want to abolish our capitalist economy and replace it with a socialist economy? No one has. Not Joe Biden. Not even Bernie Sanders or AOC. What is not to understand?
It is simply ridiculous and absurd to claim that anyone and everyone who is to the political “left-of-center” is somehow some kind of socialist or communist or Marxist or radical-leftist.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY
Time will tell
Letter writer Scott Evans, I actually apologize and stand corrected: George Gascón does indeed require the accent over his name to spell it correctly.
As a person of Spanish heritage, and a Spanish speaker, I should recognize that, but during his time in office as District Attorney in San Francisco, and during his campaign for District Attorney in Los Angeles, all his publicity on signs and advertisements never used it until very recently.
He does indeed have a long history of public service, but I am afraid of his policies now that he is District Attorney for Los Angeles.
All this “soft on crime”, no-bail, early release policy makes me continue to want to sign a recall petition. And maybe he will show more compassion for the families of victims of violent crimes, and I’ll be wrong again.
Time will tell.
Patty Akkad
Acton
Report the rabbits
Most of rabbits in the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve have died from a highly contagious virus. The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has killed maybe 80% or more of the jack rabbits and cotton tails in the preserve.
The virus was first observed in California in early May 2020. The RHDV2 is highly contagious and lethal to both wild and domestic rabbits, hare and pikas. It is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets other than rabbits.
Please report sighting of sick or dead rabbits to the California Dept of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Investigative lab at 916-358-2790 or file an online mortality report through the CDFW website. Its very lonely walking in the Woodland Preserve without all the rabbits.
Patrick Saatzer
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.