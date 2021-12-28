The way it goes
Earlier this week the AV Press had an article about renewed Ritter Ranch development. (Same song, umpteenth verse!). If so, why doesn’t someone(s) in a position to do so put the proverbial pointed boot toe up the butt of those responsible and insist that the piece of Elizabeth Lake Road which hasn’t been done be finished first?
The portion just west of Lazy T Ranch has been a menace since before the Ritter Ranch thing was even proposed. With the new Ana Verde access the developer can easily avoid finishing Elizabeth Lake Road, and probably will.
Grading was started years ago in between development spurts and that piece should have been done first, not last. But it seems that’s the way “improvements“ go — put off what should be done first until last, or waste money on something really stupid like roundabouts.
Kay Brickner
Lancaster
Addressing issues
T
he text below is prompted by publications in the AV Press December 23, 2021 issue. They are: “The biggest corporate welfare recipients ever,” by Mr. Stephen Moore; “Trump was the greatest,” by Ms. Judy Watson; and “Who’s to blame?” by Mr. George Jung; all bashing the Biden administration.
All the listed above authors should read the listed publications:
• United Nations Climate Reports, produced by 234 scientists from 66 • US Navy proceedings: China plans invasion of Taiwan / Russia plans invasion of Ukraine.
• United Nations Secretary General’s statement on the conclusion of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26, dated November 13, 2021. “Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread. We are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe. We must end fossil fuels subsidies, and phase out coal.” REF.: https://www.un.org.sg/en/node/260645
In Mr. Moore’s article, he is making the case that it is wrong to subsides renewable energy sources. Maintaining fossil fuel subsidies will surely accelerate Global Warming, thus end our planet as we knew it at an accelerated rate.
However, subsiding replacement energy sources, like hydrogen, wind and solar, will sustain our planet for our Great Grand children.
Ms Judy Watson’s article contains her repetitive affection for our former President Mr. Trump. During his term, if government employees mentioned climate change they were fired. Thus, the US lost progress in opposing global warming.
Mr. Jung’s article addresses our US Military funding. With two global military conflicts starring us in the face, with two dictators wanting to militarily expand their territories, China / Taiwan and Russia / Ukraine, it is mandatory that the U.S. become prepared.
In short, the Biden administration is addressing the US’s greatest issues that are in addition to COVID.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Still no clue
I
have watched the usual suspects condemn all Republicans and of course, still talking about the orange man (maybe they forget he is no longer the president, seems that was a sore spot when he was in office and comments about Obama were made).
So now the Democrats basically control the senate, the house and the presidency, so what astounding changes have we seen (this is the sound of crickets chirping about), so other than inflation, high gas prices, illegal immigration gone wild, wearing masks for the rest of our lives and the usual let’s borrow even more that we don’t have to feed their pork programs and bankrupt our kids, genius at work.
Let’s not forget our current jewel of a president, can’t wait to see him plastered all over the news, bumbling, fumbling, mumbling nonsense, drives real fear into countries that would love to knock us down a few pegs.
Let’s get back to reasonable common-sense approaches to solve these issues, because the current administration does not have a clue.
Anthony “A.J.”
Christiansen
Lancaster
A ‘greener’ way
S
o now the liberal California government says you have to recycle your household scraps and trash that produces methane gas which is 0.00017% of the atmosphere. It is required they say to keep the earth warm.
So the green people are saying that climate change is causing these extreme weather conditions like the 5 EF5 tornadoes since 2001. But what about the 36 EF5 tornadoes that hit the US from 1954 to 1974 according to the Washington Examiner? Doesn’t seem to fit their narrative does it?
So now the czar of immigration, voting rights, and other sundry things is now the czar of electric car plug ins. That’s gonna fix all those wanting to plug in their EVs. Like governor nonsense wanting to add all of these other homes in people’s backyards where they won’t have enough electric service to power those homes much less enough to plug In their little EV cars.
I know we will just cover our desert with more solar plastic panels and windmills. But wait they don’t have enough storage batteries so let’s dig up some more chemicals that can’t be recycled like all the EV batteries already produced.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
