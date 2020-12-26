Gascón comments
Patty Akkad wants to sign a recall petition to oust LA County District Attorney George Gascón (Wants to be first, AVP, 12/23/20). Briefly setting aside her opinions and factual inaccuracies, she opened with the comment, “He even irritates me when he puts the fake accent mark over the second syllable of his name to make believe he is Hispanic.”
The “fake accent mark” is the most commonly used and important diacritical mark in written Spanish. Further, the US Office of Management and Budget defines “Hispanic or Latino” as a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race.”
George Gascón was born in Havana, Cuba, on March 12, 1954.
Akkad continued, “I feel great sympathy for the District Attorney lawyers and the Los Angeles County judges who are forced to let all career criminals go without any consequences.”
Sadly, she lacks even an elementary understanding of the Gascón directives, and the limits of his authority. Suggested reading includes, among others, Special Directive 20-14 regarding Re-sentencing, and SD 20-08 regarding Sentencing Enhancements/Allegations. They can be located at www.da@lacounty.gov
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.