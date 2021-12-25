Thought-provoking
I would like to give thanks to the letter writers in the Valley Press who made me think and got me to change my views on a number of issues.
Vincent White, for citing his sources on a variety of issues, and showing us that Christians can indeed be compassionate.
Guy Marsh, for making it clear that a socialist can be educated, intelligent, and articulate, and always be willing to discuss controversial issues.
Art Sirota, for not allowing know-it-all right wingers to get away with nonsense.
George Jung, for fact checking the issues and sharing his expertise on climate change.
Marty Scepan, for his pithy poems, which entertain and inform.
Gordon V. Jefferson, for also citing his sources and giving specific examples demonstrating why climate change must be dealt with.
Scott Evans, for writing excellent well developed letters despite living far away in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Garcia, for putting up with all of us letter writers and for the occasional but necessary editor’s notes.
Thanks to one and all, and for those who I may have omitted.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
What have they done for you lately?
What have the Democrats done for/to the people?
President Biden made USA again dependent on foreign oil by cutting off the Keystone pipeline, forbidding fracking on federal lands and discouraging national oil production via the Green New Deal, causing massive increases in fuel costs for working commuters and inflation.
He opened the borders to illegals and dispersed them throughout the country without vetting or vaccination. He left Americans behind in Afghanistan. POTUS said “white supremacy” is the major problem in this country and mandated CRT training for federal employees and contractors.
Vice-President Harris did nothing.
Speaker Pelosi attempted to federalize the presidential election process to remove states’ constitutional rights to name electors for president, consolidating power at the national level through HR 1.
She falsely proclaimed an “armed insurrection” on 6 January at the Capital, although no one has been so charged. She withholds video evidence of government staff inciting and assisting protestors. She didn’t condemn BLM Antifa riots costing many lives and billions of dollars in damage.
Governor Newsom failed to set the example in COVID suppression, rather imposing lock-downs, infringing on First Amendment rights, and proclaimed vaccine and mask mandates without scientific basis. Small businesses ruined are not coming back. Supply chain disruption was exacerbated by restriction on owner-operated and older trucks and non-union drivers.
AG Garland set the FBI against parents petitioning school boards about what is being taught to their children and is using Patriot Act processes to gather data on citizens entirely within their rights.
Rep. Adam Schiff continued with his lies about “Russian Collusion”, known now actually done by Hillary Clinton.
FBI Director Wray continued to stonewall the Hunter Biden email trail that revealed the Biden family corruption with foreign corporations before the last election.
How do you like Democrat’s contribution to “fundamental change”?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
