Some things never change
I picked up a magazine yesterday, and the first article I saw was titled “Taxation; Expediency.”
Here is a quote from the beginning of the article: “There is a disagreement among the overlords of the public purse. The insurgents and radicals in Congress, finding popularity in the slogan ‘Soak the rich,’ want to increase income surtaxes and restore excess profits taxes; the Democrats are willing to fall in with almost any program that will ‘soak the Republicans’; and the Republicans would like to reduce taxes, if they dare. The fight of the three Parties will take place when Congress opens.”
I would suspect that the “insurgents and radicals” in Congress referred to are the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the other self proclaimed Socialists like AOC, who have proclaimed that we need to tax the rich at a higher rate to pay for all of there proposed social and green programs; and the old-fashioned Democrats in Congress have been resisting it. But, now it appears they will go along with it because of the pressure from this new far left branch of their party which is getting stronger, and getting a larger public following.
If you thought that, you would be wrong. This article was in the Time Magazine I bought on Ebay: October 29, 1923.
I guess things never change. Check that off your list for another reason why we should pay attention to history, which repeats itself.
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
2020 Christmas
‘Twas the night before Christmas, but because of Covid-19,
Everything was different. It was a bizarre scene.
The stockings were hung with care and with heart,
Just making sure they were six feet apart.
The children were nestled, but in their heads they were yearning
Not just for presents, but no distance learning.
With mom working remotely, and me unemployed
This holiday somehow still had to be enjoyed.
When outside the house there arose such a noise
I figured at first it was the neighborhood boys
I flew to the window so I could see better
Afraid it might be some sort of super spreader.
When what to my wondering eyes should I see?
But a miniature sleigh, covered with P-P-E.
The driver looked different, but not weary or sick
I figured at that moment it must be Saint Nick.
His sled led by reindeer, but it wasn’t the same
Still he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name
On Dasher! On Dancer! Each with proper spacing.
No Blitzen this year, though, due to contact tracing.
He was dressed in green from his head all the way down.
Not a furry red suit, it was a medical gown!
He had his vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer
But I laughed ‘cause he was covered in hand sanitizer
He spoke not a word, not the slightest of greetings
But looked tired as hell from all those Zoom meetings
Now back in his sleigh, to his team gave a shout,
Making extra sure this year, no one did without
And I heard him exclaim, as he continued on with his task,
“Merry Christmas to all! And please wear a mask!”
Geoff Flynn
Palmdale
