Do you love America?
Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut stated on the floor of the Senate that you cannot love America and hate democracy. Here are a few other suggestions:
1. You cannot love America and be a racist.
2. You cannot love America and refuse to wear a mask.
3. You cannot love America and believe that Vladimir Putin is on our side.
4. You cannot love America and think Donald Trump tells the truth.
5. You cannot love America if you believe the Confederates were patriots.
6. You cannot love America if you are convinced money is the answer to all your problems.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Some thoughts
President Elect Biden is pushing for a “diverse” cabinet and advisers. Why not make qualifications the first consideration? Diversity is no substitute for qualifications.
Hunter Biden is telling us not to believe his lying hard drive.
California Plumpjack really dipped in to the Covid19 PPP loan program. Like all large money streams, someone is always dipping in. Seen a California Lottery audit lately?
So Los Angeles has a new District Attorney who is proposing less law enforcement. You get what you vote for.
UK started Covid19 shots and the press reported two cases of side effects. The media failed to tell us how many were given the shots. One has no meaning without the other.
Have you heard? The large income tax payers are leaving California, leaving us with an empty balloon of takers.
As a 90 year old, I would gladly give up my place in the Covid19 shot line. What would my bad knees and walker have to gain anyway?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Be my guest
If you want to protest peacefully be my guest. If you want to protest violently you can also be my guest in the County Jail or the State Prison whichever applies, and I’ll gladly give some of my tax dollars to help pay for your stay. Either way, the easy way or the hard way, be my guest.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Future’s not so bright
Since our election some reports claim that immigrant caravans are forming up in Honduras and in other countries to our south.
They, I am sure, hope to soon be Americans.
The future of the Republican party looks rather dim.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
More hate
I can’t wait for Biden to take office (if it happens) all the Trump haters who continually rag on him for everything he does will start getting Biden Administration haters writing about everything he does wrong.
Should be exciting reading how they defend everything Biden does.
Dana Hessler
Lancaster
