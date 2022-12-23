The rotten apple
I’d like to comment on a recent letter by Richard Stanford. I think he is right on in his concern that there needs to be more trades taught in school so the non college bound students can learn a skill.
As a former vocational teacher with the high school district, I have long been concerned about the elimination of “shop” classes.
Every homeowner knows how difficult it is to find competent trades people to do work around their homes. Contractors know how difficult it is to find good workers for their projects. And as Mr. Stanford noted, competent trades people can earn a good living too.
The homeless and unemployed should realize that there are plenty of good jobs out there. The willingness to work is the key for new workers but there is plenty of good work to go around.
My pool guy, no college, has dozens of satisfied customers and makes a great living. My. Neighbor is a self taught electrician and has more work than he can handle. Even laborers on a construction project make pretty good money these days, if they want to work.
And that’s the rotten apple is all of this. So I many people have gotten buy with handouts, and free government money that sometime working doesn’t pay.
The schools can and should take a leading roll in promoting good vocational training. Classroom work coupled with an apprenticeship perhaps in cooperation with the trade unions would surely work.
Some worry about the illegals coming to this country and stealing our jobs. Well, a competent tradesman is never going to be out of work and won’t be threatened but untrained illegals.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Wanna play ball?
Guy Marsh: “Disney isn’t subjecting them to anything”. Agreed. Which is precisely why the movies tanked.
What Disney’s woke mistakes have to do with Christian symbols in Lancaster parks is beyond me.
Except for the obvious Straw Man in the room.
Unable to refute the bottom-line point to my letter, the offended accuser changes the subject to something that hasn’t even been contested.
“Wanna play ball, Scarecrow?”
The needles, fentanyl pills, assaults, robberies, rapes and murders which are all happening in our parks, don’t get mentioned as a threat.
But put up a manger scene or a memorial for fallen police officers, and the walls rapidly begin closing in around him.
Guy Marsh: “Like the other two Christian letter writers I posed that question to, Mitchell Seyfer won’t respond...”
I just did, as have the other two.
As for tax representation, my taxes have paid into the school districts for decades and I never had any kids. So what?
I don’t see any reason to whine about it, and if you don’t like where you live; move.
Guy Marsh: “...because he likely doesn’t have a problem with the government shoving Christianity down the throats of non-Christians.”
I wrote a letter saying the Lancaster City Council should not allow Christian prayers at meetings unless they allowed all other religions to say prayers as well.
That letter never got printed, but one I wrote that did said Lancaster should create an “Epic Gods Waterpark”, with a different water slide celebrating all faiths.
There could even be an atheist slide, with no water at the end. Just sand, rocks and a bust of Karl Marx with his brothers, Chico, Harpo, Zeppo and Groucho.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Be safe
You brave officers, firemen, nationwide. I wish you both a safe and bountiful Thanksgiving. I say, do stay well and safe. Your friend, always.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Editor’s note: This letter was received in our office, on Dec. 21 and postmarked, Dec. 19.
