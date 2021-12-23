Vowels and bowl games
Well, zounds and boy-Howdy, I just now realized that it is for real. It’s gonna happen - again. Ohio State has reclaimed it’s rightful and hereditary berth in the only real bowl game extant on New Year’s day — the Rose Bowl, of course, is the original that sired all those other bowls, those ”Grits ‘n Gator-type” bowl games.
Them “Me-too” bowls that all just recently lurched into existence. But. on 1, January, 2022, regretfully, Ohio’s traditional rival team for decades, USC, has been replaced with Utah — but, a team, oddly enough, also happily surfeit with vowels.
But I have a real large hunch — you first heard it here, folks — that the game winner will be the team that matches its rival, numerically, vowel for vowel, and still has one vowel to spare.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Trump was the greatest
In case you forgot, two years ago we were experiencing the greatest economy in America’s History. Gas was at a reasonable price we could all afford. The middle east was calm, North Korea was quiet, no missile testing, not much rumbling from Afghanistan, and out border was stable.
All was calm on the western front. Then in steps Biden. Do I need to say more? Total chaos on day one. When Obama was in office, do you remember his words? He stated “Even if we drilled every square inch of this country, right now, we’re going to be relying on other countries for oil”.
Along comes Trump, he stated. “Under my Presidency, we will accomplish a complete American Energy Independence. Fortune Magazine on December 6th 2018: United States becomes a Net Oil Exporter for the first time in 75 years.
Recently, Biden asked OPEC to pump more oil, they said no. Hey Biden there’s a rumor going around, Alaska, Oklahoma and Texas, have plenty of oil, did you ask them to pump more oil? North American has enough oil to fuel every passenger car for 430 years, enough Natural Gas to provide electricity for 575 years, and enough coal to provide electricity for about 500 years.
In another 430 years, don’t you think we will have alternate fuel sources? Why then are we paying out the nose to foreign countries for fuel now? This November. inflation hit a 39-year high. If you want to take my freedom, make sure you’re as passionate about taking it as I am about keeping it.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Who’s to blame?
Ray Freeman’s letter regarding a need for change is typical of people who worship and adore the former president.
In this letter he states: “Despite the national shame brought on by Biden’s failed leadership, America remains strong. Thanks to president Trump’s focus on rebuilding the US military, our country has the most powerful fighting force in the world, at least when it’s under the right leadership.”
I would have to agree under Trump, the Department of Defense did receive their fair share of funding. However, under the Biden administration the DoD is well over $770 billion.
In fact, the Democratic lead House of Representatives, with little rancor or controversy, passed a $778 billion package of goodies for the Pentagon. This budget essentially embraces the massive defense spending increases seen under Trump. Interesting fact, the United States spends more on its military than any other nation. The ten countries with the highest military expenditures are:
1.The United States ($778 billion)
2. China ($252 billion [estimated])
3. India ($72.9 billion)
4. Russia ($61.7 billion)
5. United Kingdom ($59.2 billion)
6. Saudi Arabia ($57.5 billion [estimated])
7. Germany ($52.8 billion)
8. France ($52.7 billion)
9. Japan ($49.1 billion)
10. South Korea ($45.7 billion)
Ray continues his rant stating: “The Afghanistan catastrophe surfaced many Biden Administration underlying weaknesses.” Last time I checked it was Trump who made an agreement with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in which the US promised to fully withdraw its troops by May 2021.
In addition, it was Trump who released 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of his agreement.
Senior military officials in the United States have linked the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August to former President Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban in 2020 promising a complete withdrawal of US troops.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Irresponsible squad
To those four women that were put into office, known by all as: The Squad.
So you are unhappy that Mr. Biden will not push for student loan forgiveness, mostly for your own selfish reason: One owes $17k, another over $200K, both claim poverty, each has made not less that $174k for three years, not counting perks, etc.
Two words for each squad member: Shut up. You are barking at the wind. In this country, more than 80% of all Americans make far less per year than you do — some barely a tenth! These are those who need debt relief — not you — not any of you. These folk struggle to pay of debt — none of you should be in debt.
Will they pay even a reduced monthly payment? Of course not, the over $14K they make montly, legally, isn’t enough to pay back the loan, even $50 a month. Why would any sane person vote for a nut who can’t keep their own money, who will ruin ours, while in office?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
