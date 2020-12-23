It doesn’t add up
December 21st, Monday, article on the front page says the sales tax hike takes effect April first, between now and April first the mayor wants to find an “oversight” committee and hire a consultant firm to collect and manage the tax. That costs money, you want people to shop locally and increased taxes sure doesn’t give people any incentive to do so, spending money to collect and oversee the tax doesn’t give a person a warm feeling either.
I guess I don’t understand running a city.
Walter Carrier
Quartz Hill
No support
I voted for President Trump in this last election. I accept the fact that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president in January.
I do not accept they will be legitimate. I have heard of to many instances of voter fraud in the last few weeks. Everything from the truck driver that delivered a truck load of ballots from New York to Philadelphia to the poll worker in Georgia that testified that he saw ballots with no fold being counted. No fold means that they could not be placed in an envelope and mailed. Illegal and under age people voting in Nevada. And even dead people voting. Which is a phenomenon that has always amazed me. Apparently when we die we all become Democrats.
Dead people never vote for Republicans. It is very clear to me that this election was engineered for a Biden, Harris win. As a result I will not support them.
As to Mr. Biden’s call for unity, I have no desire to sing “kumbaya” with you Joe. In the last four years I have watched you leftists and the news media engage in an effort to totally destroy the current president. The contempt, loathing, disrespect and out right hatred that has been shown to President Trump and his supporters has been unlike anything I have seen in my 65 years.
I have been called a rube, hick, hayseed, redneck and of course a racist. If you listen to satellite radio and the Progressive channel as I sometimes do, I have been called things so obscene that they could not be printed here. You can take your unity and, well I’m supposed to be respectful here.
Joe Biden is not a legitimate President and does not have my support.
Tim Gassaway
Tehachapi
Fang Fang
Folks are expressing surprise that Speaker Pelosi is taking no real action against Rep. Swalwell and his paramour, Fang Fang, the Chinese spy (spy-ess?). Speaker Pelosi is from San Francisco, for Pete’s sake — the home of many, many, many Chinese businesses who (no doubt) contribute heavily to their beloved representative Nancy who does their bidding to keep her seat and position in the House.
She and her husband have been in real estate business in the City by the Bay and have profited immensely. And the name “Fang Fang” is too good. Even if you were making a movie about a Chinese spy embedding herself (pun intended) in Washington politics, you wouldn’t dare give her a name like Fang Fang.
Barbara Little
Lancaster
More to the story
I take Covid-19 seriously, however I see things that just make no sense to me at all.
How can any rational person say it’s fine for a California casino to be open, even with only 25% capacity, but a restaurant can’t, even outdoors at the same 25% capacity. This does not pass the smell test and leaves me to believe there is more at work here than our health.
Anthony Christiansen
Lancaster
Wants to be first
Thank you, Bill Warford, for the excellent article about the sadly newly elected Los Angeles District Attorney, George GAS-con.
He even irritates me when he puts the fake accent mark over the second syllable of his name to make believe he is Hispanic. While in the office of District Attorney for the city of San Francisco, he brought the crime rate up and the elastic felony convictions down. He left San Francisco in a judicial mess:
Fewer arrests, lighter sentences for convicted felons, early release from jail, no-bail.
I feel great sympathy for the District Attorney lawyers and the Los Angeles County judges who are forced to let all career criminals go without any consequences.
As for George Gascon’s incredible disregard for the families of crime victims, he has already made it publically clear that he couldn’t care less for their sorrow.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Sergeant Steve Owens is a hero in our Antelope Valley. Not only as a long time Sheriff, but he is a hero to his family and his devotion to our community as well.
He was clearly and mercilessly gunned down by a well known felon. gang member, on parole and illegally having a gun. My sorrow is nothing in comparison to the loss and sorrow for his family. But my anger compares to theirs when I think that George Gascon wants to let the killer get a light sentence for straight out murder.
Gascon will never resign gracefully. Get the petitions out there to recall George Gascon as soon as possible. And I’m signing the first page.
Patty Akkad
Acton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.