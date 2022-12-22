Healthcare and rights
Steve Lockhart: “...the U.S. Supreme Court and the California Supreme Court have ruled DUI checkpoints constitutional. If they only take one drunk driver off the road, they’re effective...”
Healthcare and rights
Steve Lockhart: “...the U.S. Supreme Court and the California Supreme Court have ruled DUI checkpoints constitutional. If they only take one drunk driver off the road, they’re effective...”
Those courts have ruled that way. But they’re mistaken. To understand “[t]he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects” is to know the Founders would’ve opposed roadblocks generally.
Also, since only 0.3% of motorists stopped are arrested, Steve Lockhart may not value the Fourth Amendment, but DUI roadblocks are (not) effective.
John Manning said I suggested drivers “shouldn’t cooperate with law enforcement [when] stopped at DUI checkpoint[s].”
I suggested nothing. I steadfastly asserted motorists should invoke the Fifth Amendment by refusing to cooperate with cops engaging in fascistic behaviors concerning the slippery slopes known as DUI checkpoints.
Dr. Manning: “[I]t’s challenging trying to save the lives and repair damaged parts of men, women, and children who were injured, maimed both physically and mentally by impaired drivers...”
Yet, as a hospital board candidate in 2012, Manning stated that he deems healthcare a privilege rather than a right. So, I don’t see a genuine concern.
I see a physician who lashed out in embarrassment-centered anger after being called out for not acknowledging Cuba’s enormous achievements concerning healthcare and general well-being.
Interestingly, a former L.A. County sheriff’s deputy contacted me and said he agreed with my letter — that “DUI checkpoints are unconstitutional.” And he also told me, “Most cops tell their kids not to talk to cops.”
Indeed, although white, wealthy physicians have little to worry about, cops are taught to violate people’s constitutional rights.
So, it’s best not to talk to cops under most circumstances.
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
No presents this year
Well, it’s that time again and Donald Trump hasn’t bought any gifts for anyone. See if you know the reasons why.
He is a tight wad.
He has to pay his many lawyers. Oh, that’s right, Trump doesn’t pay his lawyers.
He wants to get a few expensive gifts for Kanje West and Nick Fuentes, but where do you find a replica of Auschwitz?
He always buys Melania a nice gift but he hasn’t seen her in months, Where is Melania? Could she be in the storage shed?
Mike Pence is a nice guy, but he has become a wimp and now he wants to run for president. No present for him.
The presents he planned to give Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, and the Saudi Prince BTM were all in the boxes of classified documents that the FBI stole in their raid on Mar-a-Lago.
Trump can’t celebrate Christmas until you folks start buying his digital trading cards. Maybe your wife would like one.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
