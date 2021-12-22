Ignoring the cause
Gavin Newsom’s proposal to use Draconian SB8-like legislation to eliminate tactical weapons suggests that the ultimate intent behind gun control is the eventual confiscation of all firearms.
However, that would be a grave mistake within the context of this profoundly inequitable and sharply divided society.
So, what would happen if guns were outlawed? First, US-based gun manufacturers would relocate to Mexico. Second, Mexican drug cartels would quickly diversify by adding firearms to their list of smuggled contraband. And many Americans would begin purchasing smuggled guns.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that America would soon be awash with illegal firearms. But, just as the War on Drugs has been an abysmal failure, so, too, would a “War on Guns” be deemed futile.
Indeed, the only way to reduce gun-related violence significantly is to create an equitable society that would be devoid of the gigantic schisms of wealth leading to gun crime. Such a society’s means of industrial/wealth production would be socially owned, democratically administered, and geared toward the material needs of (all) people.
Today, a tiny handful of capitalists possess more (worker-produced) wealth than most workers combined. That unjust and unsustainable disparity cannot help but create a violent society in which workers are at each other’s throats — pitted against one another in an unnatural competition for the few economic crumbs left to them.
Therefore, it is folly to believe that eliminating guns and other (symptoms) of capitalist rule will somehow produce a primarily peaceful society.
Pro-capitalist politicians like Gavin Newsom would understand the contents of this letter, and, privately, some might even agree. But these self-serving individuals know it would disadvantage them politically to act accordingly.
So they continue to address symptoms of a violent society while ignoring the cause — the capitalist system. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Correcting the element
Our nation is noted for its society being a melting pot of all races.
All races have unsavory members that do not belong in our society. So, it is up to all races of our society, to work toward correcting their unsavory element.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Every little bit helps
Your choice, my body. To be clear, masks are worn mainly to protect others. If you don’t care about other people, and you want it to show, then refuse to mask-up when requested.
As to masks being an ineffective personal choice that reduces oxygen intake, I would suggest the following: Surgeons should exercise their personal freedom, and forget their masks. Refusal of both masks and vaccines seems to be politically inspired.
For what it is worth, I bet that many of the talking heads and politicians disparaging the vaccines, have personally been vaccinated. It is too bad that self-called patriots do not take vaccinations and masks as a call to arms, and their civic responsibility.
A layered approach is the best way to beat this; and every little bit helps.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
A different view
In her column “The season connects us to faith”, (Dec. 14), Elvie Ancheta opines, “The holiday season connects us closer to our faith, religious upbringing, spirituality, and life purpose.”
But for free thinkers who base their beliefs on evidence rather than wishful thinking, none of the world’s religions is true; they simply reflect primitive Man’s fear of the Dark.
Many pagan celebrations have their origins in the winter solstice, so it’s no surprise that Christmas falls just four days after it.
But while everyone today is familiar with Christmas, many remain astoundingly ignorant of the winter solstice, which is disturbing because the former celebrates an event that never happened while the latter is a real event which profoundly impacts life on earth.
Predicting the winter solstice was important to early Man as evidenced by the construction of Stonehenge over 3,500 years ago.
Also, the ancient Egyptians celebrated the Winter Solstice for 12 days starting on December 21st. On December 25th, the sun would rise, and the Egyptians would celebrate the re-birth of the god Ra (or as it would later be known, the birth of the Sun of God - sound familiar?).
A National Geographic special edition magazine titled “Jesus and the Apostles” had this to say: “Jesus left behind no physical trace of his existence, no material works, no writings more permanent than doodles in the dust. What hard evidence do we have of this man? Sadly, almost nothing.”
It is doubtful whether Christ ever existed, and if he did we know nothing about him. None of the historians living in the Middle East two thousand years ago mentions him.
Elvie says, “Birth in a manger, baby Jesus on a bed of hay, surrounded by his parents, animals and three rich visitors bearing gifts.”
Loved “surrounded by his parents”.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.