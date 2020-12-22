Not resigning
I am responding to the comments of Mayor Parris about my holding two elected offices.
First of all, I checked California law before running for the college board after I filed for the hospital board. You may serve on both if there are no financial audits of the other. When I filed my papers with the County Registrar, I told them I had already filed for another office. No objections were heard from them.
I have attended practically every meeting of the hospital board and the finance committee for years. I ran for the college board in Los Angeles in 2007 with new ideas. I knew if I ran for the AV College Board that I could present those ideas again: better student scheduling and turning the community colleges into an university system.
By the way, the hospital and the college both attend job fairs and such with booths. They have in-house education for employees. They are not related. Also, AV College recently contracted out to healthcare providers to give students medical care. Students are still welcome to go to AV Hospital for care just like the rest of us.
AV Hospital recently didn’t allow intern nurses from AV College to work because of COVID-19. The nurses went to Palmdale Regional who accepted them. They serve at AV Hospital at the pleasure of the hospital with no obligation to accept them.
Like many elected officials, I will leave the dais if a potential conflict of interest is discussed. There should not be any worry about this. I only spent $246.70 on both campaigns. I don’t owe anyone anything.
I am not resigning. I was elected by the people.
Michael P. Rives
Lancaster
Do titles matter?
John Manning reaches another low taking a cheap shot at Dr. Jill Biden for using the “Dr.” title before her name. Unlike Mr. Manning, when I had a philosophy professor in college named “Dr. Bloom,” no one in the class mistook him for a physician.
As young college students we knew that someone with a PhD could use the title “Dr.” As usual, Manning slavishly repeats what the right wing echo chamber tells him however petty it makes him look.
Manning goes on to help us by saying “...someone says they have a Dr’s appointment everyone correctly assumes they mean physician.”
Think before you submit a letter.
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
Critical of some politicians
We didn’t elect democrats we elected hypocrites. Their comments and actions are just short of crazy.
Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi, drink in hand, was recorded saying that those seniors on social security are a burden on society and make no contribution to it.
The conversations regarding filling the senate seat of Kamala Harris are all about race and not about the person’s qualifications for the job.
The governor has us locked down again. Well, one definition of an idiot is to try a failed activity again and again hoping for a different result.
The health departments have closed restaurants. Yet they cannot show any science or data that supports the action. We have not seen comparison studies showing restaurant caused infections compared to Walmart or hair salons or any place else.
We all, of course, want to solve the COVID pandemic. There should be data that shows the most infectious activities. Those are the ones that should be stopped and government should do it and not just berate us for misbehaving. We are tired of Barbara Ferrer of the County health dept. getting on TV telling us what to do. She should go outside and look around. No one is staying home. The stores and malls are full.
On the federal level, Biden complimented President Trump for his fast action on the COVID vaccines. Yet he, however, is focused on the race of his appointees. Some are black, white, a Native American, a gay guy, and more. What has happened to choosing qualified people? But then, I guess political correctness is more important to the hypocrites.
Who knows what the new year will bring. We’ve already heard of more store closings, problems with the vaccine, and budgets totally upside down. The sign in my front year says, “pray for our country.”
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
