What a year
The year 2022 will probably go down in history as the year that “crypto” turned into “crapto.”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
No say
Mr. Marsh asked, I am answering ... in his usual style of taking exception to any opinion, wait Mr. Marsh, what’s that word mean? Opinion — someone’s outlook on a given topic, how one believes on a given subject (Skip Thacker interpretation) letter writer who dares say what bothers them, about any topic. Don’t you do the same thing? Yes you do.
On Wed, 12/14/22, letter, Mr. Marsh continues his rant about Christianity. Hint, Mr. Marsh, and do take it: Christianity is not a religion its a relationship with Jesus.
As for a cross or whatever set your booty on fire, so what? This officer, like all law enforcement officers, deserves to be remembered how ever the city and his family decides. You don’t get a say about it until you are mayor. Lancaster has many fine parks that its citizens can easily get to.
As for shoving Christianity down people’s throats, I like most believers in Jesus only speak about Jesus to others when the Holy Spirit leads me to one who is hurting. Why? Because it is the job of the holy spirit to do the changes in folks Skip Thacker cannot do that ever.
As for Disney, they have gone off the deep end with little oxygen to survive their stupidity of wokeness. Mr. Walt must be living with them.
Oh you ought to know by know, I do respond to most of your letters. Until I get to decide who gets printed, you may not see must responses.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Preaching for Christmas
‘Don’t be afraid! I bring you good news that will bring great joy.” This is what the shepherds heard from the angel as they were watching their flocks on the night of Christ’s birth.
And these words are important for us today.
People are fearful right now. They have financial fears because government prints too much fiat currency which raises the retail price of everything; inflation.
People have health fears from government advertising and mandates. Political fears are spread to alienate Americans against each other; and then personal-safety fears because of police defunding, and politicians declaring people shouldn’t have the tools to protect themselves.
There are so many things used to frighten us today. But here’s the message of Christmas: Don’t be afraid, because God sent his son, Immanuel, whose name means “God is with us” (Matthew 1:23).
This message was first given to shepherds, and in the first century shepherds were a people despised and mistrusted. A shepherd’s testimony wasn’t even allowed in a court of law. Shepherds were relegated to work no one else wanted to do. When they heard the Savior had been born and was lying in a manger in Bethlehem, this they could share.
God handpicked those at the bottom of the social ladder to be the first evangelists with His good news; that Messiah had come.
Whenever an angel shows up, people are generally afraid, so they announce, “Don’t be afraid!” Note what the angel said next “I bring you good news that will bring great joy.”
Good news that gives hope/faith/hopefulness to people like you and me.
Imagine, we rid ourselves of fears and replace it with this Christmas message which brings joy; because God came to Earth, born as a baby in a small town called Bethlehem on a silent night.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
More religion
I remember a fire chief who told his son (who worked in a high-rise building) that whenever there was a fire to go to the rooftop and wait for a rescue.
The fire chief was crying because he gave the wrong advice. The World Trade Center fire caused choking black smoke that prevented rescue. His son did not make it.
There is a belief that the Bible is a “fairy tale”. For example, the Bible talks about Jesus Christ dying for your sins and upon accepting Him in your heart, you avoid eternal torment in hell. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
John 3:18: “Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.”
If I don’t believe in hell and tell my wife that the Bible is not true, and both of us die, we will be in hell forever. My thoughts are that my wife is there because of me.
Overwhelming evidence exists to show the accuracy of the Bible. In Luke 2:1-3, the Bible talks about Caesar Augustus ordering a census. Archaeologists “…[have] uncovered facts that verify Caesar Augustus did conduct the precise census described, during the period of time Luke specified- near the birth of Jesus…”
In Luke 3:1, the Bible mentions Lysanias, tetrarch of Abilene. Archaeologists made a discovery in Damascus, Syria of a person named Lysanias: “Scholars date this inscription at between 14 AD and 29 AD [which is] the same period of time in which Luke had written about Lysanias.” “The Record Of Secular History And Jesus,” https://robertcliftonrobinson.com/ May 2019
Vincent White
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.