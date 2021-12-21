Counting votes
Thank you George Jung for your letter. (Ref. Let’s define it, V.P. Letters From Readers 12/08/21). Your dictionaries interpretation, item (B) best describes my opinion. Not allowed according to the rules or laws.
I believe the 2020 Presidential Election was a completely illegitimate example of Voter and election Fraud. I’m sure Mr. Jung and other Democratic voters will repeat their fallacious talking point (“There is no reliable evidence to that claim).
Of course the Democrats are entitled to believe what ever they choose that supports their candidates. In retrospect I ask you to consider. Have you ever heard of a Presidential candidate winning the election without campaigning for the job?
The reason Joe Biden won, is because many very wealthy Democratic billionairs provided money and political influense to guarntee a victory for Biden if he won the nomination. Just two of thoes Billionairs are George Soros and Bill Gates.
Examples of voter fraud include not requiring I.D. to prove they are legally registered voters. Many voters were not registered to vote where they live, many were not US citizens, many voted using another legally registered voters name and when the voter went to vote they were told they already voted.
Many US citizens were denied their right to watch the election process. These are just a few of the illegalities perpetrated in the 2020 election.
The primary reason Democrats claim there is no evidence of fraud is the Supreme Court ruled each individual state is responsible for establishing voting regulations and inforcement. Therefor the states that commited the fraud, dismissed all clames of fraud. The largest and most populated states all have Democratic governors.
Thoes governors, Secretaries of State and Attorney Generals dictate the election counting process and enforcement. Did your vote really count?
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Laughing it off
According to Mr Jung I’m suppose to get my facts straight .... here is a straight fact....hahahahahah. As Forrest Forrest Gump said, that’s all I have to say about that.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Proud moments
In the intense tournament to get twice-impeached president Donald Trump’s approval, the stakes are high. Who can be the most outlandish? Who can create the most insulting internet posts? Several are vying for the title. Lauren Boebert conjured up a racist tale of congressional staff fearing Ilhan Omar had a bomb on an elevator. Congressman Tom Massie posted a family Christmas card showing him, his wife and young children wielding assault rifles. Nothing like celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace by toting rifles and asking for “ammo.”
Not to be outdone, Matt Gaetz announced he wanted to hire vigilante killer of two Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern. And we mustn’t leave out Congressman Paul Gosar’s anime video depicting him slashing and killing Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and President Biden.
This is today’s GOP. They must be so proud.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa, Calif.
A classic
This past Wednesday my wife and I were planning on catching A Wonderful Life at the Blvd Cinema. However, my daughter popped in so I pulled the movie up on Amazon Prime.
She had never seen it before and to be honest I didn’t have an old memory of me watching it with my mom back in the day. We thoroughly enjoyed it together as a family which made it very special.
So when I read Bill Warford’s article in Friday’s paper I thought his timing was spot-on and I enjoyed the background info that was contained in the article. It truly is a classic!
Happy Holidays to all my fellow AV Press readers and staff!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Traffic and TV
We the People only have power that the politicians and unelected government bureaucrats allow us to have. Not the way it is designed to work but a sad truth.
They tell us it is for our own good which is baloney — it is for their desire for self-importance.
When did It become traffic law in California to turn right on red without stopping? I know it is not the law but repeatedly I see drivers making right on red turns without even trying to stop and then go.
The liberal media (CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, LA Times) portrays FOX News as the media arm of the right wing. If so, why does FNC continually have more daily viewers than CNN and MSNBC. CNN often has fewer viewers than HGTV.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
