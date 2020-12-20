Pillows, sheets and decoder rings
Happy belated birthday, Vern Lawson and Jennifer Garcia!
I was happy to read Vern’s column and learn he is now only five years away from the goal of writing columns at 100.
We’ll be popping the corks on that champagne before you know it.
My Iris bulbs have been sprouting since December 1 and surviving the cold mornings better than expected.
Soon the hyacinth and daffodils will follow suit.
It’s been non-stop leaf clean up for the last three weeks. As I look out the window, what a surprise, more leaves, everywhere.
My upstairs office is sandwiched between two other rooms with window facing south.
It’s the warmest room in my house and really enjoyable in the winter months.
That My Pillow guy needed to invent that pillow after having 14 near death experiences as a nomadic crackhead.
Now he’s advertising cotton sheets grown with Egyptian labor between the Nile river, Mediterranean Sea and Sahara desert.
As you fall asleep, you can hear his audio book lull you into a dreamscape with his gentle soothing voice recalling the near death experiences that made him who he is today.
Make sure to get the mattress covers, towels and decoder ring, too.
It’s hard for me to trust anyone who advertises on television every single day of the year.
I don’t like the way he hugs that pillow. Looks creepy.
To give credit where credit is due, I love 30th west and my neighborhood streets again.
In the last two years they have gotten the first new pavement in 30 years and it drives great.
Now they are almost finished with Rancho Vista Blvd.
Great job, mayor and all associated players.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
If Trump was in office ...
Kamala Harris will not have a problem confiscating AR-15 semiautomatic rifles made for civilian purposes because to buy one, you must register and pass a background check after a waiting period but the 11-12 million Russian SKS military semiautomatic rifles made for military purposes will be a problem.
Bill Clinton, the anti Russian, anti gun president, while in office, allowed the Russians to raise money by selling at least 12 million SKS military rifles in gun shops all across America but that wasn’t all of it, Clinton classified only the Russian SKS a relic and curio which allowed them to be sold “cash and carry” with no registration or background check, not much different than buying a soda. This didn’t apply to the inferior Chinese clone of the SKS or others, only the Russian which is superior to the AR-15 in some respects.
If Trump were in office when this took place, he would have offered to buy Russian state of the art military weapons including nuclear warheads.
Keep voting Democrats in office and this is the kind of deep state hypocrisy you get, that is if there’s such a thing as a legitimate ballot box?
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Hurry up, Jan. 20
In 2016, I hoped that Donald Trump’s unexpected ascension to the White House was a political spasm.
A not-so-veiled white, male dominated reaction to eight years of having an intelligent, honest black president. Trump seemed to be trying his best to prove he was anything put presidential material. Revealing, even celebrating his deficient knowledge of history and inner workings of the very government he sought to lead.
Then there was the Access Hollywood tape unveiling his abject misogyny and absence of a basic moral code. The pious far-right Christian fundamentalists turned a blind eye to Trump’s debauchery. Formerly ethical Republican officials suckled hungrily on the Trump political teat, scrapping ethics they had held as sacred for decades. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham publicly genuflected to Trump.
Now, four years later, as Trump melts down in the face of legitimate defeat at the polls, the “spasm” I thought I saw turns out to be a fatal syndrome instead. Faced with empirical evidence of his defeat, Trump continues to claw at ever-deepening conspiracies so elaborate and vast as to leave thinking people gobsmacked.
With each stinging court loss (over fifty and counting), Trump offers up a new alleged cabal involving Republican officials, judges he appointed and even Fox News. He brazenly weaves a tale in which Democrats are haplessly inept and bumbling fools, yet somehow capable of orchestrating a boundless and seamless plot to “steal” his attested victory without leaving a trace of evidence. Dismissing Joe Biden’s affirmed seven million vote margin of victory, he insists, sans evidence, he “won by a lot.” And the sycophantic Trump faithfuls continue to support his idiocy.
Hurry, January 20!
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
