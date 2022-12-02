Gun talk
Guns,guns,guns……..The Dems want to ban them. But in our crazy mixed up society, its still not the guns that kill people.
It’s the people that kill people. There are millions of gun owners and most are responsible.
We are not going to fix the gun problem until we fix the people problem. No matter if it’s hand guns, rifles, or assault weapons. And if all the guns are taken away, then only the bad guys will have guns. Then what?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
This and that
To all politicians “Success is when you get what you want. Happiness is when you want what you get”.
If California is the “golden state “ why is it that the census reported that we are number one with 15.4% poverty rate. Only one place in the US is worse and that is in the swamp Washington DC at 16.5%.
So only DC has more poverty than California and we are the bluest state. Right. So the CDC changes monkey pox to mpox so it doesn’t stigmatize monkeys. I know. Why don’t the Big Guy Obiden send his 87000 new IRS agents to guard the southern border. Oxymoron - Adam Shif on the intelligence committee.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Money is what really matters
In recent predictable news, owners of Disney stock have seen its value plummet 40% this year.
Disney’s groundbreaking release of the movie “Strange World”, which features the first ever gay lead character in a Disney film, has tanked at the box office.
The projection now is that having cost $180 million to make, not including advertising; it will lose over $100 million.
This is on the heels of another unexpected flop, “Lightyear”, which was supposed to be Disney/Pixar’s big summer blockbuster.
There was a lesbian subplot in the film which although brief and unrelated to the main storyline, turned off many paying viewers and got it banned in 14 countries.
Out of shear desperation, Bob Iger has been brought back.
The same guy who gladly ushered in woke logic and praised more virtue signaling at the happiest place on earth; now says it was a mistake.
It turns out money is the most important thing after all.
The people who Disney has been alienating with this new woke philosophy, are the very core audience who once could justify the outrageous prices to attend their parks.
Disney’s decision to take a political side on the “Don’t say gay” fiasco has also hurt attendance at Disneyworld and cost the mega-corporation its autonomous perks in Florida.
Disney should stick to entertainment and lay off the social engineering.
I always knew Dopey was non-binary. I don’t need it rammed down my throat.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
