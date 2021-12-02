It’s called inflation
Went grocery shopping to day and half filled my car’s tank. Spent just less than $100.
I guess the dollars can be seasonally adjusted, but on a fixed income that is called inflation, regardless of what the Government calls it.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Bringing it back
Amazing what the Groundhog administration has accomplished in less than twelve months.
They have managed to bring back the 1918 pandemic, the 1929 Depression, the 1968 race riots and the 1973 gas lines. Impressive!
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Today in history
As you probably know, one of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these events. I also like to see how these events could have affected current ones. So, here it goes.
On November 9, 1976, the UN General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa. Maybe now the UN could approve resolutions to condemn the voter suppression laws in Republican led states.
On November 14, 2011, former Penn State football coach, Jerry Sandusky, denied allegations he had sexually abused eight boys and said any activities in a campus shower with a boy was just horse play. That was kind of like Donald Trump denying he ever molested or raped a woman.
On November 17, 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed US Capitol building. I doubt it thought that a future president would incite an insurrection at the Capitol to overthrow a presidential election.
On November 23, 2008, the government unveiled a plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting $20 billion into the troubled firm. I’m so happy we continue to bail out billionaires during recessions.
On November 29, 1864, a Colorado militia killed more than 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre. But you can’t teach that event in school because it will destroy the students’ views of America.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A suggestion
According to Volvo it causes 70% more pollution to produce a electric vehicle than a internal combustion vehicle. Something about all the pollution to make the batteries. Lots of glues and nasty chemicals. That doesn’t include the pollution at the land fill because you can’t recycle them.
I see that Aunt Nancy’s insider trading is paying off well. I read that she just signed a deal for a little 10,000 square foot house in Jupiter Island Florida. A steal at 25 million. I understand they don’t want her there either.
The developer’s are still plowing under our Joshua trees that only grows in the Antelope Valley. Oh well don’t need them anyway I guess. Yet the powers to be tell us to conserve water and they okay more housing tracks that use more water. Maybe they should consider a moratorium on building these things that look like barracks left over from the vietnam war.
Why should we conserve so the developers can make more money?
Maybe they should invest in some mental health housing for the homeless. Just a suggestion.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Come on, man
Had to laugh out loud when I read Art Sirota’s reference to my earlier column expressing my opinion of global warming er climate change.
He opined that the ice caps haven’t been melting since the ice age, was not fact. I also stated that climate change was real, both facts. Then I offered my opinion of climate change. Last I looked (which was today this page is referenced opinions).
Come on Man. There’s not room here to give you a lesson of the development of our planet. More recent events you failed to mention are the Maunder Minimum 1645-1720 or the Dalton Minimum early 1800s to 1830. We also had a short minimum in late 1900s which was basically covered up, because it didn’t fit Al Gores agenda that was making a lot of people very rich.
Thus their war cry changed from global warming to climate change. The reference to the dinosaurs dung was a tongue in cheek poke at the idiots that wanted to ban cattle feed lots because of the methane they produced. Come on Man (Biden’s words). If you are going to challenge facts learn some. I am 86 years old and have faired quiet well thinking outside the box, you should try it sometime. Look at what’s happening around you instead of listening to Fox News and the network media.
As of now the atmosphere is 14 percent CO2 supposedly caused by burning fossil fuels. How ever most CO2 is produced naturally, especially volcanoes. It is my opinion that one eruption put out more Co2 than many years of burning fossil fuels. You said your self that climate change cause is undetermined.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.