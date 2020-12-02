Biden bashing
Robert Gates, who was the Secretary of Defense, during the Obama/Biden administration, wrote in his 2014 memoir, “Joe Biden has been wrong about nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the last four decades.”
Considering the law of averages, that is a really bad record — even a clock is right twice a day. Most recently, Biden criticized Trump for killing the Iranian mastermind behind the terror attacks in Iraq which killed dozens of US service members. Biden also tried to dissuade Obama when he launched the operation that killed Osama Bin Laden.
Biden voted for the Iraq War, but voted against Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative during the 80s, which was instrumental in bringing down the Soviet Union. Biden spearheaded the withdrawal of troops from Iraq in 2011, which led to the rise of ISIS. Biden continues to defend the Iran nuclear deal, which merely postponed Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon — now only months away according to experts.
As his faculties decline and he relies more on “progressives” (who fawn over the likes of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez), it seems as though the world will become a more dangerous place come January 2021. Standby as we watch China flex its increasingly military might — I hope the Taiwanese are ready, and wait for Iran and Israel forces to engage in open warfare, as opposed to their proxies in the Middle East.
The bad actors have no respect for Biden as will soon become clear.
Bill Heard
Palmdale
‘Thirsty’ serpent
It was interesting. Some years ago.
There I was — eyeball to eyeball with a serpent.
Okay, he was only about a yard long, probably non-poisonous — I saw no rattles — but he was sliding through the grass — really busting his butt — (as it were). I am not sure if he saw me but he was acting strangely. I was sitting on a lawn chair in front of a house on the edge of Quartz Hill and he came zig-zagging through the grass, toward me, in some kind of a mad, snaky frenzy.
Stopping about five feet from where I sat.
I am a real chicken around snakes but luckily I didn’t bolt because what it did was memorable.
The lawn sprinklers had just shut down and the sidewalk was still wet with little shallow pools. He (or she? — tough to tell with snakes) began slurping up the water, laboriously twisting its — neck? — this way and that in this effort.
Looked really tedious; a bit piteous; almost wanted to help.
Almost.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Here comes the oligarchy
The Election is over, but who won? Was it Trump, or Biden? My guess, neither. But what do I know? I’m a skeptic. So, before I unveil my front runners. Let’s take a quiz. Does the term “the people be dammed,” ring a bell? No. The remark was attributed to W.H. Vanderbilt, a robber baron, in the Gilded age. Sorry you missed out? Don’t be. The reruns are coming to a politician near you.
For example: In an article by former Secretary of labor, Robert Reich, he points out that “the monopolies of yesteryear,” are back with a vengeance. In addition, historian Richard White, contends that the robber barons of the Gilded age have become the entrepreneurs of the 21st Century.
So, who are the new bosses? Good question. The other night, while watching, Tucker Carlson he mentioned: a Biden victory will “usher in an age of oligarchy.” An Oligarchy? Hmm. I had to look it up. According to the dictionary, an oligarchy is a small group of people in control of a country.
In short, Carlson was saying, the real winners were: Big Government, Big tech, the media and a permanent bureaucracy. So what does all this mean if Joe takes the reins of government? It means, by this time next year, we should hit feudalism. I can hardly wait. I’ve already ordered my donkey cart from amazon. Ain’t progress great?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Not a fan of ravens
Just reading the article about the restoration project of the desert tortoises. This will never be sustainable unless the raven population is reduced. These birds are the most destructive inhabitants of the desert. They prey on all small animals and birds of all kinds, even the red tailed hawk.
If the powers would remove them from protection and allow hunters and home owners In rural areas to harvest these birds the other small critters could recover their once adequate populations. They are smart and avoid threatening situations. It’s sad to watch them harvest the eggs and babies from other species, until now there is negative growth to all flying and ground inhabitants in the desert.
I have hunted here since 1960. There was large populations of every species and the only place you saw a raven was where they were not threatened by man. The raven was and never will be a threat to become instinct, but a lot of the other small critters are. They are defenseless against the ravens. They are a danger to air traffic, and I remember there was an attempt to exterminate 15,000 back around the 1980s, but couldn’t devise a safe way to do it.
Back before the ravens were protected we had a large group of beautiful red headed and winged black birds that came to nest in the cat tails, now there are a scant few. Direct result of the ravens robbing their nests. If they are not controlled there will be continued declining populations of small critters for our grandchildren to enjoy.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
