Making a difference
On December 13, I attended the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters dinner. I have been a dues-paying member for many years, but was unable to participate in their activities due to work, care-giving, and other responsibilities.
So I bought a ticket, and arrived alone — not knowing anybody there. I was pleased to meet so many members — just sat myself down randomly at a table, as was delighted to get to know the people at my table.
I was so impressed with the members of the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters — every single person I met is very involved with supporting the Palmdale Sheriff Station — but even more impressed to find out that every person there is giving so much to our community in other ways — working to help with local Veterans, children’s charities, hospital and animal rescue support, Palmdale Chamber of Commerce, and donating to homeless and elderly charities too.
It made me proud to be a member of the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters, and also to know how many good people are trying to make a positive difference in our Antelope Valley.
Patty Akkad
Acton
How it’s going
How is Joe Biden doing in the popularity polls? Not so good. Why? Here are some possible answers: Inflation rate has risen 6.8 percent over last year and is the highest in nearly 40 years.
In comparison, during the trailing part of the prior administration inflation was in the general range of 1 to 1.5 percent. The price of gasoline is up about 50 percent from one year ago and the procurement rate of natural gas is up 80 percent from December of 2020.
This impacts the price of most things negatively. People are not happy when they have to pay more for food, gasoline, natural gas, electricity, virtually all consumer goods and vehicles.
The Biden Administration now admits they left hundreds of Americans and our allies, and billions of dollars of military equipment in Afghanistan during their chaotic withdrawal.
Committing to leaving no one behind and not living up to that commitment has not gone well with service personnel, and many others as well.
Twelve major Democratic controlled cities have already broken homicide records in 2021. Crime appears to be running unchecked in many areas of our country.
Loss of jobs in closing both coal mines and the Keystone pipeline construction did not set too well with labor unions and the families whose loved ones lost their only source of income.
Covid seems to be surging again. Could it be related to allowing 200,000 illegal immigrants enter the southern border every month without testing them or seeing that they have been vaccinated?
Then shipping them all over the USA while some Democratic legislators are advocating citizens wear masks in their own homes. These combined actions are not a formula for creating popularity or winning elections.
David R. Wheeler
Lancaster
It rhymes
It irritates Americans to hear ruling class members like Nancy Pelosi feign ignorance on the root cause of lawlessness while holding neither themselves nor lawbreaking anarchists accountable to their responsibilities as citizens.
This is one thing wrong with the progressive left: they want all the rights of yielding power but want none of the self-restraint responsibilities that go with that power. History never repeats but it sure as heck rhymes.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
How will it end?
The experts say the election’s real
And no Trump votes are hidin’
Yet Trump’s the one who tried to steal
The election from Joe Biden
He told Mike Pence to not sustain
The results of the election
If Pence refused he’d still remain
POTUS by insurrection
Will history place these traitorous acts
At Donald Trump’s front door?
Or will Republicans cover his tracks
Now and forevermore?
(leaving God to settle the score)
If God’s the one to end this fight
Trump might be in a pickle
A real hot place might be his plight
Which won’t cost us a nickel.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
