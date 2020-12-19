‘Worshiping’ the other side
An AVPress editorial praising yet another autobiography by President Obama (talk of Trump’s narcissism) states, “Since Nov 3, we are beginning to see the national landscape glow as it takes on new, vibrant colors.”
Good grief — this is language more appropriate for an adolescent romance.
Jill Biden has earned a Ed D in education and is often referred to as Dr. Biden. But evenhanded or not, when people are referred to as Dr. it generally means physician. The term is more of a job description than an academic achievement. When a child says they want to become a doctor or someone says they have a Dr’s appointment everyone correctly assumes they mean physician. This is not patronizing to others it is a fact of tradition.
However when a Wall Street Journal editorial writer stated that since Jill Biden’s doctorate is not in medicine her title Dr “sounds and feels fraudulent” the outrage was enormous.
Demeaning, sexist, misogynist were a few epithets. Of course If she was a woman of color racist also would be used. Yet when Ben Carson, an eminent physician, is referred to he has been shown to be three times less likely to be called Dr. than is Jill Biden. He is also African American. Is that demeaning or racist? Of course not — he is merely a Conservative.
Whoopi Goldberg has called Jill Biden an “amazing doctor” and should be the US surgeon general. Then she had to apologize for not even knowing Jill Biden is not a physician.
The progressive political hero worship is amusing to watch.
John Manning
Palmdale
‘Race hate’
Quoting Miguel Rios (All-time high, AVP, 12/15/20), “I saw an anti tobacco commercial on T.V where the selling of menthol cigarettes was used as a race hate tool for so called intentionally victimizing the Black community as if Blacks were the only race that smoked menthol.”
It is a statistically verifiable fact that the majority of menthol smokers are African-American. https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/disparities/african-americans/index.htm
It is doubtful that tobacco companies would admit they specifically market menthol cigarettes to African-Americans, although they were prominently featured in print advertising over the years. Even if true, what does promoting a product to increase profits have to do with “race hate?”
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
New boss same as the old boss
Old Joe Biden what a Rat sold us out in seconds flat. Rigged elections, ballet stuffing, special deals for all who ask especially Chinese Commie Party. It’s not Chop Sooey as they say. Plenty Money comming my way.
Tom Mastin
Palmdale
Possible solution
I am glad to see that we are publicly addressing the transit area plan.
It will affect a lot of the land of downtown Palmdale. An interesting question was brought up about the people who live in the area and their being driven out of their neighborhood.
I noticed that our mayor turned the question into a very fancy language “mitigate the gentrification to the potential alienation etc.” but without any discuss ion or answer.
I am sure I’m not the only one who is interested in knowing if the businesses and residences will stay, as they have been a mainstay of Palmdale for years. Will the city be putting in the necessary money to upgrade all the homes in that area? That would certainly be a possible solution.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
He’s a mean one ...
Did I hear right on the news yesterday? Hollywood is going to remake the live version of “The Grinch that Stole Christmas.” Jim Carrey will not be recast. The role of the Grinch will be played by Gov. Gavin “Grinch” Newsome.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
