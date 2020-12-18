Bridge for sale
For the very first time in American history a Democrat has been elected to high office without the slightest hint of voter fraud, manipulation of voting machines, dead people voting etc. not one scintella of evidence, no truckloads of Biden votes showing up nothing so says the national media.
The party of Tammany Hall wears a white dress for this election and if you believe that I have a bridge in Brooklyn I would like to sell you.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
No recognition
LA Mayor Garcetti and Governor Newsom held a press conference Monday to welcome the vaccine to California.
Neither one had the good manners to congratulate the Trump administration for the quick response (warp speed) to get the vaccine in the air within 48 hours after the FDA approved it.
But, why should I be surprised about anything these two clowns do?
Watch for my letter next week about the man who won the presidency without campaigning.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
It’s all about greed
Read with interest your sports page story about some minor league baseball teams.
This story is very incomplete, leaving out the teams, we here, may care about: The Cal League, primarily, Lancaster. We all know we lost the team, what most don’t know, is why?
While the owners and the commissioner hem haw about it, it comes down to one thing only, as usual: Money. Loot. Because of greed, which is not good, Mr. Gecko, Lancaster has up to 65 more folk without a job, part-time or full-time.
Major League Baseball has just slapped every person who ever supported a local minor league team all across our country, very hard, on both facial cheeks.
While Lancaster can and will rent out the ballpark for a lot of other uses, including CIF softball and baseball games, most cities, many who are much smaller than Lancaster, do not have that to help offset revenue loss from a season.
I call on others, who may feel as I do, that greed needs to stop, write our elected folk to take up anti trust possibilities about MLB. And to see if MLB has any billionaires who do care more about folk than they do money.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
‘Fair and square’
Donita Winn and Jill McGrady are a pair of classy ladies. The district’s best will show and share their great knowledge, fair and square.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Cheaters go to prison
Election fraud can be eliminated when people are sent to prison for cheating.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.