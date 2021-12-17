‘Radical’ ideas
In his 7 Dec 2021, Manning wrote: “We live in an age of an abundance of propaganda that is not concerned with unbiased truth… The great lie being perpetrated today is that the radical left and similar groups are only seeking needed changes in social justice.”
Mr. Manning has failed to present proof that conservatives are concerned about social justice. Mr. Manning mentions the treatment of Mr. Rittenhouse, a white male exonerated for the killing of two protestors.
Writing for almost 30 years, I can’t remember one letter written by a conservative about social justice. I began writing to this newspaper when Rodney King was beaten by white police officers.
There was no reaction from conservatives back then nor do I see it now. For example, I don’t remember one letter from Mr. Manning about what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbury, and Breonna Taylor.
No matter what method of protest, nothing is done by conservatives other than criticizing the method used.
When Colin Kapernick kneels on one knee to protest African-Americans’ treatment, he was criticized. Ninety percent of Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful but reading Mr. Rios’ letters, you would think the opposite.
It is a proven fact that former President Trump is a racist, but Mr. Manning and other conservatives never addressed this. However, what is it called when a conservative supports a racist, and fails to address social justice issues?
Mr. Manning fails to address my question: Why does the Republican Party consist mainly of white males? For me to be in a party of one race would be boring to me. I have been enriched by the knowledge of all races in order to understand each other.
However, according to Manning, the ideas/comments in this letter would be called “radical.”
Vincent White
Lancaster
Many reasons
If you read the newspaper or watch the TV news you will be aware that approximately 70% of Americans have been vaccinated, at least once, to prevent getting Covid.
Over the last several weeks 75% of the people who had COVID and died did not have any vaccinations.
You would assume a rational person would get a shot to keep from dying and to prevent their families from dying.
Well, roughly 30% of Americans have a reason, no matter how stupid it might be, not to be vaccinated. Here are some of the possible reasons:
1. I’m too busy to get
a shot.
2. I’m a real man. Only pansies get vaccinations.
3. I haven’t got the virus and I’m still alive. Why should I worry?
4. If I get a shot I’ll never be able to get pregnant. My friend who dropped out of high school told me so.
5. My hero, Donald Trump, didn’t get a vax, why should I? Oh, that’s right, he did get vaccinated.
6. I believe my children should get vaccinated for polio, small pox, measles, and chicken pox, but they are different, you know what I mean?
7. No one tells me what to do, not Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom or my doctor. So there.
8. I get my “science” from right wing websites that tell me the truth, like Trump won the election.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
