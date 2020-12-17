Yeager and Williams
My Dad was a experimental jet engine mechanic at Edward’s for over 20 years. He new Chuck Yeager from work he said he was one of the few test pilots who would visit the jet engine shop. He said Chuck never treated anyone like he was better than them and was a true gentleman.
So sorry to hear that Walter Williams passed such an intelligent man. Loved to read his column.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Failure to acknowledge
Recently Mr. Manning issued his displeasure of the Democratic Party, saying that “…what we are seeing in the irrational and bizarre rants so common nowadays.” Manning gave an example of Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock when Warnock said in 2016 that our nation “needs to repent… [for its support of Trump] and “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”
Warnock’s comment was taken out of a 20-minute sermon. Anything construed as sin should be addressed by the church. In his “Letter From A Birmingham Jail”, Dr. King praised white people in the South who “…have grasped the meaning of this social revolution and committed themselves to it.” However, King was disappointed with the white church: “But the judgment of God is upon the church as never before. If today’s church does not recapture the sacrificial spirit of the early church, it will lose its authenticity.” The white church needs to repent for not addressing racism.
I am surprised that Manning, as a doctor, has failed to insert his medical knowledge to address societal issues such as Coronavirus, suicide, opioid crisis, etc. Instead, he continues to revere Trump, even trying to compare his late sister’s dementia to President-elect Biden’s alleged memory lapses that could be related to severe stuttering.
Manning fails to note that nothing was done to increase Republican’s base. Older white males who voted for Trump declined.
Manning fails to acknowledge Trump’s missteps while incorrectly saying that the Democratic Party rants and raves. I am certain that Manning would say that Dr. King ranted and raved too.
It is indeed puzzling how Manning implies that Trump has made no mistakes in four years. The meaningful conversations that I have had with moderate Republicans are memorable while conservative Republicans like Manning smacks as arrogance and to be ignored.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Remember when?
One hundred years ago, shortly after the Prohibition era started, the government alcohol deniers were confronted with the underground distribution system for alcohol products and places of consumption.
Thus was born into our language lexicon the term “speakeasy.” This term was constructed like Koko the trained sign language gorilla who formed new sign language terms from known signs.
Today’s lockdown environment of restaurants and bars calls for owners of these businesses to camouflage their operating sites. Perhaps bricking up the front entrances and creating new entrances around back to be less noticeable.
I cannot imagine what the American public may title these underground shops but the owner’s and customer’s frustration with the arbitrary government edicts that accomplish nothing but inducing economic and social pain will have to stop.
Perhaps the new vaccine will end the risk of the disease but I doubt that it will waylay the edicts of the control Mandarins at the state and local levels.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Remembering Trump
There is no question that historians will rank Donald Trump as a very poor president and a failure dealing with his domestic agenda.
During his campaign in 2016 he promised voters he would repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a wonderful health insurance bill for the middle class. He failed. He declared he would sign into law a “middle class tax cut.” What we got was a tax cut that gave 80% of the benefits to millionaires and corporations. The working class got screwed.
He never was interested in Congress passing an infrastructure bill to repair our crumbling roads and bridges, and he has done everything he could to pollute and destroy our environment.
What historians will also point to is a foreign policy record that matches his domestic failures. He stated that in his first year as president he would bring all the troops home from Afghanistan. The troops are still there, and worse yet, there is no plan to end this endless war.
He sent his son-in-law to the Middle East to get a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. He never came close to accomplishing this. His dumbest and most dangerous decision was to withdraw from an agreement keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The agreement was working, the problem was that Barack Obama initiated the deal. Thank goodness our new president has said he wants to get us back in the agreement.
Trump has also attacked and ridiculed our allies in NATO, and has cozied up to his buddy, Vladimir Putin. Joe Biden will have to spend a lot of time and effort to rebuild our trust with allies and to let Putin know he can’t trample all over us, as he has been doing.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
