Different religions
Guy Marsh, in his 11/30/22 letter, asked me a question, and it begs for a reply.
He said “would you, Ray Freeman, have a problem with verses from the Quran or the Talmud being permanently displayed at Marie Kerr Park?” Wow, I thought you’d never ask.
The answer is a resounding no, not just Islamic and Jewish.
One of my favorite books is Religions of the World. It’s fascinating to compare religions, the good, bad and the ugly — so to speak. And it’s interesting that most, if not all, have some form of reference to the Golden Rule. No, not he who has the gold rules, but do to others are you would have done unto you.
I grew rather fond of Buddhism, but it wouldn’t allow me to kill the red ants in my back yard.
I would love to see Marie Kerr Park have a special display of all the worlds religions. It could be a good draw for Palmdale business.
And a question for you, Mr. Marsh. Is the word “freedom” in any part of your vocabulary?
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Who benefits?
Oh great, Lockheed Martin has rolled out the B-21 jet. Who do we use it against? China? No it will cause World War 3.
Russia — no it would cause World War 3. Probably Biden will use the B-21 against a weak, powerless middle Eastern country with no airforce. Now let me get this straight. In contrast to European nations the US does not have universal health care nor paid childcare.
We don’t have free college or university. Biden has stopped trying to gt a basic $15.00 minimum wage. We have several food insecurity. There are millions nationwide homeless. There is no police reform. The only one who benefits from the B21 is Lockheed Martin.
Biden has intervened to prevent rail road workers from getting any sick pay.
The Biden presidency is a farce.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
What about trades?
It is unfortunate that High School curriculum is designed by educators with an emphasis on future college degrees.
I am 81 years old and have made a very good living for my family in the mechanical trades over many years. In my retirement I volunteered at a local High School auto shop. I taught many students how to use tools, to include how to read a tape measure!
Allow me to clarify my education route that worked well for me:
I learned in Junior High how to solder, form metal, introduced to electronics and basic wood working.
I continued to hone my mechanical gifts in High School. I was introduced to machine shop, more welding and auto mechanics.
After my Public-School training, I realized that the “world of mechanics” was extensive and I needed to specialize in one are to become efficient.
In Junior College I chose automatic transmission and spent two years learning transmissions while taking other courses to complete my AA degree. I was bored with these academic classes I did not receive my AA degree. Interesting enough, no employer has ever asked to see my AA degree!
I taught automatic transmissions at a local Junior College for several years (teaching degree not needed).
The great thing about my early mechanical training was, I was able to successfully enter the work force and continue on my learning path. I was eventually promoted to shop foreman.
The obvious questions are: How are Public Schools preparing nonacademic students with all kinds of nonacademic gifts, with no Industrial Art programs? Is it not true, a college degreed manager needs skilled trade subordinates. Remember that a manager’s success is dependent on skilled “worker bees” output.
How important is it that, a future trades person be motivated in high school?
Richard Stafford
Lancaster
