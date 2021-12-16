What’s the moral?
Let’s review: Many talking heads on liberal news channels, pushed for the lawyer for a Trump accuser to run for president, perhaps some of our liberal folk here, thought the same way, and lo and behold: Jail time.
Many liberal lefties, perhaps some of our liberal folk here, were all over Trump about Russian whatever, and lo and behold: all lies, paid for by Hillary.
A lot of liberal leftie CNN and MSNCB talkers praised Gov. Cuomo of New York, for COVID response pushing him to “write a book,” and get an award he did not earn and to run for president, and lo and behold: Forced resignation, maybe jail.
Since most liberal “news” outlets fail to report actual truth about what is really going on, a sitting congresswoman, said, that “smash and grab” looting was not going on in our big cities, perhaps even some of our liberal folk here think likewise, and lo and behold: Even the governor says it is true, and laws need changing.
Yes, I could do this for another 100 pages, but I’ll just do one more.
One talking head, Chris Cuomo, was suspended, then fired for crossing journalistic lines, helping his disgraced brother, trying to dig up dirt on some of the many women the ex-gov touched, allegedly.
The lo and behold here is: now Chris faces possible charges of sexual misconduct — things he so loudly proclaimed and perhaps some of our liberal folk agreed about Trump.
Moral? There are many, I’ll just name one: Be certain, very certain that the folk you trust for news, etc. are worthy of your loyalty. None of the above are, or ever were.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Tax cuts
There has been much misinformation of the effects of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, principally by the Democrat elites.
On 6 November 2017, Pelosi said “Despite Republicans’ empty promises to cut taxes for middle class working families, it’s clear that the GOP tax plan for the wealthiest is rich indeed.”
Additionally, numerous local leftist writers have complained that it was tax cuts for the wealthy; you know who they are. Now The Heartland Institute (heartland.org) has published a study on the issue and has indicated that IRS data show significant less tax was paid by the middle class in 2018 compared to 2017.
Using IRS data comparing outcomes from 2017 to 2018, the TCJA reduced average effective income tax rates for filers in every one of the IRS’s income brackets, with the largest benefits going to lower and middle-income households.
For example, filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $40,000 to $50,000 received an average tax cut of 18.2 percent.
The Institute also found: “The IRS data further show the TCJA appeared to have a strong upward effect on economic mobility. The number of filers with an AGI of $1 to $25,000 decreased by more than 2 million in just one year, while the number of households reporting incomes higher than $25,000 increased in every income bracket.” Benefits continue today.
“In 2017, filers earning $500,000 or more paid 38.9 percent of all personal income tax revenues. In 2018, the same income bracket paid 41.5 percent of total income tax revenues.”
So leftist progressives were lying to you when they said it was a tax cut for the wealthy. (BTW, less corporate tax benefits all taxpayers.)
See https://www.heartland.org See IRS Data at https://www.irs.gov/statistics/
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Fix the problem
As we celebrated Veterans Day, I couldn’t help but think of all the surviving spouses struggling to apply for benefits after the loss of a military member.
I hear and read about the support that is there for these grieving families, however when applying, in reality what they get is push-back, and denial after denial and a world of additional stress which they don’t deserve.
I know of two surviving spouses one whose spouse served in the Army and lost his life to the ravages of agent orange. It took his spouse over two years to receive the benefits which were honorably earned and therefore deserved.
Another individual who served for 24 years in the Air Force recently passed away; this spouse has given up trying to complete the filing process due to all the bureaucratic red tape.
It seems that individuals in this country illegally can apply for and receive various (entitlements), not earned benefits; easier than a surviving spouse.
To me, at most all a surviving spouse should need is: The members birth certificate, marriage licenses, death certificate and a DD-214. I know this sounds way too simple, but why not? Oh, that’s right there’s so much fraud being committed by all these surviving spouses, unlike welfare and all the other “entitlement” programs out there.
It is my hope that just one politician will address this issue and work to have some, if not all of these barriers and road blocks removed or at least streamline the process in support of these grieving families.
Bear in mind, these are earned benefits not gifts from the government like some of the other programs and should be awarded through a much easier process.
Larry Johnson
California City
