Wake up, America
Saturday, (11/14/20), I read in the “Money & Markets” section of the AV Press, that in the USA the fossil fuel “coal” will provide a quarter of all energy production beginning 2021. According to the article “That’s because natural gas prices are rising making cheap coal more attractive to electricity providers who can easily switch between the two energy sources. As a result, coal production is expected to increase 20% next year.”
This all fine and good for the coal industry, its coal production, and shipment workers. However, it is not good for our nation’s overall heath and our efforts to reduce climate change.
Our Lancaster Mayor, Mr. Parris, is on the right path to make hydrogen fuel our future. Europe and Asia knows this. Lets wake up America. We are the only world power that must learn that without the elimination of fossil fuels, our planet is doomed.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
It’s been interesting
What an interesting week it has been. You have retired General Michael Flynn tweeting and taking out a full page ad in the Washington Times that the president should suspend the Constitution and declare martial law to rerun the election. Can you say Coup d’État.
You also have the president making a 46-minute rambling speech that made no sense at all, where he continues to insist the election was a fraud. This speech came complete with fancy-mancy charts. The president then goes on to say; “hopefully” the country’s highest court get involved and maybe you’ll have a revote, but I don’t think that’s appropriate. When those votes are corrupt, when they’re irregular, when they get caught, they’re terminated, and I very easily win.”
Next you have Attorney General William Barr declaring “the US Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” This contradicts the concerted effort by his boss, to subvert the results of last month’s voting and trying to block Joe Biden from taking his rightful place in the White House as president of the United States of America. I am sure this did not sit well with Trump who after all demands 100% loyalty from every citizen in the US.
Lastly we have the issue of preemptive pardons for his family and some of his staff. I can only assume the preemptive pardon presumes guilt has been identified by the president. As long as we are speaking of pardons, what about the Department of Justice investigation of presidential pardons for money. Talk about bribery.
My crystal ball is saying the president will pardon Vice President Mike Pence and then resign, thus allowing President Pence to grant Donald Trump a presidential pardon for all of his sins.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Opposing views
Some time ago, I ran across two opposing views of America, in the AVP.
The first, an article by Mr. Deaver’s, recounted how America became the “Arsenal of Democracy,” for the world, by turning out thousands of vehicles, aircraft, ships, tanks, and weapons, during WWII, and beyond.
The second, a letter titled: “no thanks,” takes a darker view of America. The author of the letter, made it abundantly clear that, outside of a WWII vet, he has no reason to thank a vet for his freedoms. To support his point, he mentioned a war hero, Major general Smedley D. Butler (USMC). Who, because of war profiteering; became an anti war opponent.
Then concluded that America became an “international protection racket.” Ok. I can dig it. But which is it? Are we an arsenal of democracy? Or an international protection racket? I say flip a coin. But what do I know? Although, I share the concerns over war profiteering. I doubt our enemies are as schizophrenic as Uncle Sam regarding military power.
Even President Eisenhower cautioned against the industrial- military complex. Besides, I always thought dealing with war profiteering, was a job for congress. Silly me. With reference to not thanking a vet for freedom. As a vet myself, I think I can say, no thanks needed. The right to criticize, is on us.
Frankly, I think a person has every right to criticize America. I can’t imagine writing a letter critical of China or Russia? Wait a minute. Actually, I think I can. Picture this: Let’s say, there’s a knock at the door; followed by: Alexa; how far to the labor camp?
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
A bad idea
Houston, we have a problem. America now stares at untrustworthy elections made that way at least in part through overreach of authority by executive branches across several states.
Delegating or otherwise allowing usurpation of legislative authority by executive decree is a bad idea in general for a federated constitutional republic supported by separation of powers.
Like steering a jet plane toward a skyscraper, the whole system can come crashing down.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
