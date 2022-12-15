Missing Donald
Within previous letters, we’ve all read the conflictions brought forth to malign Donald Trump. It’s senseless, as there’s no justifiable reason for that. Donald’s been wrongly characterized through fictionalized nonsense.
All to roadblock his mission to erase our down slide and return our country to the greatness it was, absent Obama’s dismantling. Donald has all the knowhow needed to pull us from O’Bama’s shortsighted divisions and decisions that undercut our country’s wellbeing and it’s future.
In his presidency, O’Bama couldn’t overcome his personal opposition toward our country. His flippant attitude in speaking was an example. In Donald’s promise to “make American great again,” he would roll back O’Bama’s degradations, tackling all other detriments along the way. It’s second nature to him. That’s why he was elected.
Strangely, in spite of the many accomplishments Donald brought to us, his reelection did not happen. Joe Biden had won and the USA lost. Simply look back at Biden’s 22 months in office. Our country and parts of the world paid a terrible price via Joe’s victory.
From that election, our country’s direction moved from Donald’s restoration to Joe’s demolition. Since day one, Joe’s made destruction his number one priority. Years back, President Lincoln gave us a prophecy of warning. Today President Biden and the democrat insurgency have turned that prophecy into reality. As Mr. Lincoln said, “in a trial of a thousand years, no enemy in conquest shall set one foot on American soil. If you are to fall, we shall fall from within.” That’s the situation our country’s in today.
Had Donald prevailed, we can only wonder what could have been. Presently, our country’s overrun with Biden’s blunders. See our economy, see Afganistan, Ukrain, Tiawan and see the democrat votes from his border invasion. God help us, we’re falling fast.
David Clemens
Palmdale
So sorry
I recently was told that Marge Kimbrough has passed away and that there has been a Memorial Service for her on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Marge was a neighbor and former Antelope Valley County Club homeowners Association Board Member, along with myself, where she frequently held board meetings in her residence.
I first became acquainted with Marge when I was employed by the City of Palmdale as City Engineer. At the time, Marge was employed by a local real estate firm to process property transfer and certificates of compliance.
I have not been in touch with her since she sold her condo and moved from the neighborhood.
Marge contributed much of her own time to community causes to the betterment of Palmdale. I would like to apologize to Marge Kimbrough’s family for not being aware of her passing and not attending the Memorial service; best wishes always to the family.
George Blumfield
Palmdale
Tired of trash
Dear Mayor Paris, my name is Giselle Ceja. I have been a resident of Lancaster for roughly 17 years and in my time here, I have continuously seen the garbage situation get worse.
With trash and house furniture left on the side of the road, the pollution has gotten worse in this city. Having recently become more aware of the situation, I decided to share my concerns about the situation.
I’ve sent emails to waste management and Mayor Paris, regarding the situation as well. I wanted to share my concerns with the local news in hopes of your support. I only ask that you are open to working with waste management and to sharing the dates on which locations are open for collecting trash.
Not many people are aware of where to take their unwanted house items that can’t go in the trash, so this would help prevent them from leaving them out on the street.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. This is something that I feel passionately about considering I see it everyday and would love for something to be done about it.
Giselle Ceja
Lancaster
Racism
It is so nice to have Guy Marsh around to tell us that the Declaration of Independence is racist.
I think thats just more Communist race bateing but may be he will tell us how it is racist.
And may be he will also tell us how Christians are overbearing. If you don’t like the Bible verses at Steve Owen Memorial Park then don’t look at them. No one is making you look at them.
I think that Communists and Atheists are the ones that are overbearing because they call everything racist and stick their noses in other peoples business.
David Cooper
Lancaster
