Leading the US
In the AV Press article, “Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash,” published Saturday, November 13, 2021, the US Climate Envoy, John Kerry stated, “COP26 draft proposals called on countries to accelerate the phase out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”
Kerry said it was “a definition of insanity,” that trillions were being spent to subsidize fossil fuels worldwide. “We’er allowing to feed the very problem we’re here to try to cure. It doesn’t make sense.”
According to https://en.wikipedia.org there remains 86 coal fired electrical generation plants in the USA. Consuming 5,389,592 tons of coal annually.
In addition, according to https://globalenergymonitor.org there are 6,601 coal fired electrical generation plants in the world, with more than 1,600 additional in construction. This certainly “insanity” as Mr. Kerry has stated above. These coal fired plants are major contributors to the world’s Global Warming situation.
The progress of clean Hydrogen fuel as a replacement to fossil fuels is progressing.
As of the end of 2020, there are 540 Hydrogen re-fueling stations in the world. 140 in Japan, 90 in Germany, and 85 in China, with remaining of the 540 spread out around the world.
There are 180 hydrogen fuel generation plants within the world, with additional planned.
Locally in California, https://thebusinessjournal.com Mendota is in Fresno County.
According to the Lancaster City Manager, the Lancaster green hydrogen generation plant will break ground 1st quarter 2022.
The City of Lancaster is leading the entire USA.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Get it straight
Gerardo Hernandez, states in a recent letter our current administration has: “Managed to bring back the 1918 pandemic, the 1929 Depression, the 1968 race riots, and the 1973 gas lines.”
Gerardo, your statements are not factual. Following are the facts:
The 1918 influenza pandemic saw over 500 million people or one-third of the world’s population becoming infected with this virus.
The properties that made it so devastating was because there were no vaccine to protect against it. In addition, there were no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that was associated the infection.
Under the current administration’s leadership we have 3 different vaccines including a whole host of antibiotics. Remember antibiotics did not exist until 1928.
The 1929 depression started with the stock market crash in October. A third of all banks failed. Unemployment rose to 25%, housing prices plummeted 67%, international trade collapsed by 65%.
Under the current administration; the unemployment rate is 4.2%, home prices have showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, the1968 riots took place after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
What we saw in 2020 is civil unrest triggered by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. This happened under Trump’s administration, and not under the
current administration.
There is not a gasoline shortage and you do not see long lines except at Costco. Yes, the cost of gasoline is high. However, there is no shortage like in 1973.
Gerardo, please get your facts straight.
Regarding Steve Brewer’s, comments regarding Joshua trees growing only in the AV. Joshua trees can be found in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada and Utah, and northwestern Mexico. I agree it is a shame they are being bull dozed for new homes.
I agree Steve, we should invest money in mental health housing for the homeless.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Ready for the recall
In the wake of smash and grab robberies. You gotta ask: Is it time to revisit the “broken Windows” theory of policing? Let’s check it out.
In a recent CBS news story titled: Newsom defends prop 47, says smash and grab burglars should be prosecuted. The governor insisted that he and Attorney General Rob Bonita, know how to split the baby. Translation: take a hike. I can recall the day, Mayor Hahn brought Broken Windows, to LA. I took my camera to the public ceremony at LAPD. North- Hollywood division. Once there, I got a picture of the mayor’s sister, and current county Supervisor, Janice Hahn, with the new Police Chief, William Bratton. Bratton’s arrival was big medicine. But that’s not the case today. Thanks to progressive policies, the political class has surrendered to the mob. I understand the criticism of Broken Windows policing. But we have to make a choice.
Because judging from the Governors comments to CBS news; I don’t see him morphing into Dirty Harry any time soon. Well, do Ya? In a recent A.V. Press article, I noticed a second attempt to recall DAGascon. Hmm.
A recall. What time do the polls open?
Robert McGregor
Palmdale
