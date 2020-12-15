All-time high
I saw an anti tobacco commercial on T.V where the selling of menthol cigarettes was used as a race hate tool for so called intentionally victimizing the Black community as if Blacks were the only race that smoked menthol. My father smoked menthol cigarettes for over 35 years.
In a temp to push the anti tobacco message against companies that produce and sell tobacco to all. Yes cigarettes are a serous health hazard intentionally made more addictive and dangerous by boosting the nicotine content approved by the FDA.
I could see it now from know on every health and safety issue will have a color/race hate overtone while pushing victimization as a tool.
I don’t know about you but I’m waiting for new anti tobacco commercials that intentional targeted women and men of all other colors in new Virginia Slims and Marlboro anti tobacco commercials.
I wonder what type of race/color will be used when the new T.V marijuana commercials will be aired. Where marijuana companies will promote compete and advertise on who grows marijuana with the highest THC levels, all approved by the FDA. I could see it now ... with the house approving the decriminalization of marijuana nation wide for private use DUI arrest will soon reach an all time high.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Where’s the proof?
Wheres the proof? Wheres the proof? Where thee proof? All you Retrumplicans can ever talk about is an election that was rigged, so again, Wheres the proof?
Your DOJ Barr and SCOTUS have stated numerous times that the election was fair. Trumps is continuing these baseless claims to get more donations from you. I only pray that Trumps cult followers don’t continue to send their hard earned money to a billionaire who will end up using it for his own personnel use. Trump will be irrelevant after Jan. 20 and will need new lies to keep his cult followers donating. Are you all really that stupid?
Mark Jones
Lancaster
Google said so
In response to Voter Fraud L2E on 12/13/2, let me remind all that the 2016 Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was shut down because state officials would not provide data to support it, although evidence of fraud was apparent. See here: New Report Exposes Thousands of Illegal Votes in 2016 Election The Heritage Foundation
For the professional journalists and their local echoes who bleat about “no evidence of voter fraud” get out of your bubble and look. In battleground states, there is evidence of ineligible votes cast, ballot harvesting, masked observation of vote counts, data dumps in the dark of night after counting was suspended, ballots with marks for president only, absentee votes sent to P.O. boxes returned as apartment addresses and dead people voting. Sworn affidavits say so. These from Michigan:
Have professional journalists and local echoes researched the Dominion voting systems used by many states? The user’s manual explains that the vote count can be set to weight the votes (output units are in decimals, fractions of votes, not whole numbers). Democrat senators in 2019 recommended that the government not use this equipment because of vulnerabilities to fraud. See at:
Warren, Klobuchar, Wyden, and Pocan Investigate Vulnerabilities and Shortcomings of Election Technology Industry with Ties to Private Equity | US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (senate.gov)
Big data analysis techniques show that output data traces are impossible without machine manipulation of the output. See at:
Dr. Shiva Live: MIT PhD Analysis of Michigan Votes Reveals Unfortunate Truth of US Voting Systems. – YouTube
Attorney Sydney Powell has brought suit against Georgia officials on behalf of plaintiffs with standing. See at: https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT-CJ-PEARSON-V.-KEMP-11.25.2020.pdf
See a discussion of evidence of fraud here: https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-matt-braynard-evidence-of-vote-fraud-enough-to-flip-states_3595336.html?utm_source=share-btn-copylink
See all the court filings here: http://www.defendingtherepublic.org
See? Even you voter fraud can find it.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
