A second poem
After 30 years, I decided to write my first poem earlier this year. This poem was about the children in Uvalde, Texas who died.
Paul Thornton, who is Letters Editor of the LA Times, wrote the following on June 2022: “I don’t normally publish pieces of writing like this, but I was so moved that I decided to print this online and in print Monday. Thank you for sending it to us.”
The AV Press printed this as well. Now my second poem:
Set A plate for me
From My Loved One
My day started off the same with plenty of things to do
I did not know that day I would be no longer be here with you
Two officers came to the house. “I’m sorry to tell you that your loved one died today.”
“Death has a way of catching us off guard” is all they can say
The ways of death, whether a car crash (actress Anne Heche), stabbing (store employee Brianna Kupfer), or kidnapping (Memphis Park jogger Eliza Fletcher)
Set a plate for me, but I know that I can’t come by to see you
I want to turn back the hands of time. I miss you so.
To My Loved One
I miss your smile, your laugh, your touch
I go past your room, and it is empty.
As the day turns to weeks, then to months, I can’t believe that you are not here
I feel numb trying to get through the day.
You see, when you died, a piece of me died too.
The holidays are coming up. How do I celebrate when you are not here?
I will set a plate for you, hoping that you will come
I want things to be the way they once were.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Christianity and the government
Mitchell Seyfer: “Disney’s groundbreaking ‘Strange World,’ featuring the first-ever gay lead character in a Disney film, has tanked at the box office.
“[A]nother unexpected flop, ‘Lightyear,’ was supposed to be Disney/Pixar’s summer blockbuster. A lesbian subplot [a kiss] ... turned off many paying viewers and got it banned in 14 countries.
“The people who Disney has been alienating with this new woke philosophy are the core audience who once could justify the outrageous prices to attend their parks.”
Although Disney may be catering to America’s rapidly changing demographics and greenwashing its otherwise poor image, bigots can choose which movies they wish to view. Disney isn’t subjecting them to anything.
Moreover, although I couldn’t secure a complete list, eleven of the fourteen countries alluded to above are Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.
Unsurprisingly, America’s homophobes agree with some of the world’s most socially regressive and backward societies.
Mitchell Seyfer: “Disney should stick to entertainment and lay off social engineering. I always knew Dopey was non-binary. I don’t need it rammed down my throat.”
I wonder if Mitchell’s aversion to such ramming extends to government-sanctioned religious imagery. For example, does he oppose the City of Lancaster’s ramming of Bible verses down the throats of non-Christians at Lancaster City Park’s cop-worshipping monument?
Does Mitchell Seyfer understand that the City of Lancaster’s behavior is egregious because, unlike moviegoers, non-Christian park attendees can’t choose another park? And if they could select another park, their tax dollars are still going toward maintaining religious imagery at a (public) facility.
Like the other two Christian letter writers I posed that question to, Mitchell Seyfer won’t respond because he likely hasn’t a problem with the government shoving Christianity down the throats of non-Christians.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Spending money
Really Mr. Marsh?
Do you not recall a school teacher’s union head, saying “no school” without $ for preparing classrooms, etc?
Well sire, she got it (the union did and guess what?) No school for months and months, yet according to published reports that I know you know about, says that teachers unions and school boards still have billions they have not used. I simply said: No $ till they spend that — what is so hard for you to understand?
You are the one always whinning about government (America) spending too much money, etc. Why gibe it when its not needed?
Why not put it to work, helping those who are homeless, mentally ill, etc?
When only 9% of a 1.9 trillion dollar bill was for actual health related issues, why blow the rest on stuff only elite democratic socialists want?
Fiscal responsibility is what you do, isn’t it? I know I do it. Why can’t we hold our leaders to the same idea?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
