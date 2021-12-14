Bashing the Corps
In his, “It’s about leadership,” Wilson T. Lee of the Young Marines quoted that organization’s website as saying, “The Young Marines is a national youth leadership and development program for boys and girls ages eight through high school graduation that focuses on leadership skills, citizenship through community service, self-discipline, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.”
I’m sure that’s the organization’s outward purpose and that many of its participants view it as such. But, in reality, The Young Marines serves as a typically cynical recruiting tool of the death cult known as the US Marine Corps.
It isn’t surprising that the Young Marines’ Deputy director/chief of staff, Wilson T. Lee, ignored my question, have these children “been told of Ron Kovic, Smedley Butler, US overthrows of elected governments, Agent Orange, burn pits, depleted uranium, etc.,” toward their making (informed) decisions concerning the military?
Those omissions are extensions of the omissions that brought WWI, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other wars that workers fought for the benefit of capitalists, not the American people in general.
The truth about the modern-day Marine Corps is that it’s an institution run amuck with racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia. As a result, extreme disunity in the ranks defined by racial hatred, sexual violence, and violence generally is the norm.
All of that is accentuated by the fact that the promised benefits of military servitude are seldom realized. It points to the need to ban all military recruitment at schools.
I urge all young people to read the subreddits and other platforms in which active-duty and former Marines tell the ugly truth about the US Marine Corps.
The National Network Opposing the Militarization of Youth is another excellent source of information: Why Poor Youth Are Targeted for Military Recruitment.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Editor’s note: The letter above is the writer’s opinion, not that of the Antelope Valley Press. We support the Marine Corps and all other branches of our military.
Masks and COVID
In response to Jim Gardner’s claim that “It is pretty well established that the masks do little good” (“Be responsible (or not), AV Press, 11/10/21), let me politely suggest that he open his mind to the scientific perspective. Either of the linked writings will discredit both that statement, and his claim that “Only the grey haired lady who is the LA Health Department spokesperson seems to want them.”
On Mr. Gardner’s box of medical-grade masks was printed the caveat: “These masks do no eliminate the risk of contracting any disease or infection, nor reduce the risk of illness or death.”
Their intended purpose was not to eliminate diseases or infections, but to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading them. Moreover, the caveat, at least theoretically, would limit the manufacturer’s exposure to civil liability if targeted in a lawsuit.
If Mr. Gardner believes that deciding whether or not to get vaccinated and/or wear a mask is a personal choice to be made without governmental or judicial interference, then it would logically follow that he supports the personal choice a woman must make when deciding whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.
That is, of course, unless he embraces the misogynistic notion that every male ejaculation requires a name.
J. Scott Evans
Los Angeles
You are correct
On December 11th, Ralph Brax submitted an opinion “Credit where it’s Due” giving Gavin Newsom credit for California’s 7% unemployment rate.
I agree with Mr. Brax that Gavin Newsom is responsible for a 7% unemployment rate noted by Mr. Brax, however the national unemployment rate is 4.2%. Mr. Brax high unemployment is bad, low unemployment is good. Furthermore Mr. Brax credited Gavin Newsome with a 31 million surplus. It actually was 31 billion and the reason was Joe Biden gave California 42 billion that he printed up right after he took office.
Money, we didn’t need but Joe Biden needed to reward his liberal governor’s.
The result is the highest inflation in 50 years. Mr Brax, you are correct “Credit Where it’s Due”.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Wait until the bill comes in
The obiden administration is cracking down on global corruption. So he is gonna make his family czars of corruption because they know so much about it?
Can’t wait until the “green people” get their electric bills after the new building mandates of no more natural gas take affect.
My new dishwasher energy card says that the hot water used in the washer costs 30% more using a electric hot water heater over a natural gas unit.
All the new building of residential homes requires having solar panels. Hope they work better than my neighbors new panels. Power went out a couple of months ago guess what?
They don’t work when the power goes out. All they are good for is offsetting the power bill. Is not set up to run his house when power fails.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
