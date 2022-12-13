Positive support
I’ve been a contributor to the opinion section for many years. But the character of many letters has changed into mean spirited rants. Trump seems to be the most common target.
There was a time that spirited differences of opinion were interesting to read and a challenge for me to respond to. Currently, there’s a group of writers that seem stuck on a subject and will tolerate no other point of view.
As i’ve watched the Valley Press change and modify their product, I sense that there may be “trouble in river city.” We all know that magazines and newspapers are having a difficult time. But we all also know that the loss of this paper will leave a huge void in the community that it serves. And there is nothing that can fill such a loss.
So as I read through this publication, I read news and articles of interest. In the opinion section I’ve enjoyed the letters. But that group of letter writers that can only write about Trump have become boring and monotonous.
If I express an opinion, I assume there will be someone with an opposite opinion and I welcome other points of view. What I don’t welcome is to be raked through the muck and mud and told how awful and ignorant I am and then be grouped with a perceived bad group.
Since the election of Obama, this country has become very polarized. Biden said he would be the great unifier but, along with his other missteps, he hasn’t done that either. Going forward I’m not supporting Biden or Trump. But letters to this editor should be about the current state of things and not a nasty rehash of the Trump years. Let support the Valley Press positively.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
The magic left
On Christmas day/night, of 1967, I was standing guard on the Korean DMZ. it was snowing.
All the Christmas magic left me. I was wrong. Merry Christmas everyone.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Every song was good
Thanks to Sebastian Garcia for the recent review of the Beatles “Revolver” re-mix re-release.
I ordered the vinyl. It’s excellent and includes a hardcover book of the whole experience.
This was the period that the Beatles were at their creative peak, enjoying the studio the most, pre-Yoko.
I turned 5 years old in 1966. It was a great time to be a kid.
I recall hearing “Paperback Writer” on my little transistor radio and thought it was the greatest song I’d ever heard.
A few months later I heard “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys and thought the same thing.
Those were the days when bands would release “singles” in addition to albums.
“Paperback Writer” was not on “Revolver”. You had to buy the single, 45 RPM.
The same was true for “Good Vibrations”. It’s not on “Pet Sounds”.
This “Revolver” package includes the single “Paperback Writer” with its B-side “Rain”, in stereo and mono.
“Paperback Writer” also is the first Beatles single to deal with a topic other than a boy/girl love story.
This happened because one of McCartney’s aunts was tired of the lover’s lament stuff and told him to write about some other subject.
The demos/sessions discs are also fascinating. The boys were really getting along great during this period.
Other notable tracks on this album were “Taxman”, “Elanor Rigby”, “Good Day Sunshine”, “Tomorrow never knows”, “Yellow Submarine”, “I want to tell you”,
“I’m only sleeping”, “Here There and Everywhere”, “She said she said”, “And your bird can sing”, “Doctor Robert”, “Love you to”, “Got to get you into my life,” “For no one”.
In other words, every song is good.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Appalling
The vocation of a writer to the opinion section is irrelevant but I will make an exception in his instance. A recent letter writer suggested that in the name of protecting one’s rights you should not cooperate with law enforcement if you are stopped at a DUI checkpoint.
I am a retired surgeon having lived decades in this valley a great deal of which was spent in emergency rooms at all hours of day and night and all days of the year.
Working with many others much of that time it is challenging trying to save the very lives and repairing damaged parts of men, women and children who were injured; maimed both physically and mentally by impaired drivers many of whom themselves were also injured.
It is astonishing, but perhaps not surprising, to read such a shameful, hateful, irresponsible, repulsive, disgusting letter.
I have cried with families as they watched their loved ones, including children being hurriedly transported to emergency surgery and perhaps even to the morgue.
To treat them even years later for recurring disabilities both physical and mental is heartbreaking. Then to have some individual letter writer disregard and mock these innocent victims by suggesting you disdain specific efforts by law enforcement to prevent such tragedies is nauseating.
The AV Press on December, 8 reported that Palmdale High School students recently listened to the emotional testimony from a former student who lost a leg because of a drunk driver. That young man might have different view of the vile letter in question.
The individual who wrote that pitiful letter also advocates on behalf of the communist state of Cuba. I wonder what would happen if such disregard of law enforcement was done in his wonderful totalitarian Cuba.
Decent, sensible, mature adults are appalled.
John Manning
Palmdale
True and false
In Mr. Brax’s letter titled Interesting History his opening paragraph is an outright lie.
The GOP has been pursuing minority voters for years, but it was hard to convince them of how the Democrats have enslaved them with their promises of great things, which they forget about a week after election.
More minorities voted for Trump in 2020 than ever. In 2nd he states thatMs Green thinks Sean Fairlamb is a political prisoner. He is. I applaud his sentance.
Other hand I would love to see the rioters who killed police, burned Federal and local police cars and precinct offices charged and punished for their crimes.
Since Mr. Brax fails to mention these federal crimes, one would assume he approves of those actions. 3rd Democrats blocked Trump’s common sense bill, but with the help of a few Rino-Republicans he got the worst pork filled bill in history passed. 4th true.
5th Every State asks and gets financial aid for disaster relief. Mr. Brax would have you believe only Republicans ask for disaster relief.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Day of reckoning
I find it incredible that one of the nation’s major newspapers, the L.A.Times and other national newspapers plus major left wing TV networks are completely ignoring news on one of the most historic abuses of the US Constitution, Bill of Rights Number One.
On a daily basis last week the Twitter social media site, thanks to Elon Musk, has been publishing its recent hidden acts of bias and censorship in compliance with Democrat party directives, FBI messages, Health Dept. Covid falsehoods and character assassinations of valid contributors seeking to get information out.
This has turned the 2020 national election results into a farce, caused excessive Covid deaths and hidden President Biden’s acceptance of bribery gratuities from foreign nations through his drug addled son. This has allowed the US government to put its thumb of bias on the scale of free speech by using Twitter and other major social media companies at its direction to strangle free speech.
This certainly contravenes the objective of Bill of Rights Number One that the Constitution framers saw as sacrosanct, the most important to control direct government lies, falsehoods, bias and censorship.
Holy smokes, the Democrats until now have been chortling over the sham they have pulled off.
They will soon have to face their day of reckoning when a vast body of the American people find this abuse repugnant.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Policies aren’t helping
President Biden went to Arizona to schmooze chip manufacturing executives but “had more important things to do” than visit the southern border which was less than two hours driving time away.
Biden needs to go to an Armed Forces Leadership training course to understand how important it is for leadership to support the troops. By most accounts, the Border Patrol is overworked and demoralized and could use a visit by the highest administration official in the land to boost morale.
After each shooting in an American city President Biden calls for more gun control. When it came to crunch time, he traded the world most prolific gun trafficker for an American held in a Russian Prison. It is great to get the WNBA player back but at what cost?
I am nearly 80 and, in my lifetime, we have had many economic ups and downs which we somehow always recovered from by presidential action. Today I am not at all confident President Biden has the wherewithal to pull us out of these tough times.
For the most part his policies are responsible for our financial problems today. To combat COVID he gave away massive amounts of money without much clear thought of who needed help. Couples making $400K a year qualified for handouts. Not satisfied with the COVID relief he recklessly spent Trillions and Billions more driving the economy into a deeper recessionary hole. His energy policies are a subject for another Letter to the Editor, but his policies are not helping the average American.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
A limit?
Washington state wants to ban people under 21 to own a semi automatic weapon. Maybe they should ban people under 21 from voting if they are not responsible enough to own a weapon.
Also in California there is around 200,000 concealed carry permits but Washington state has almost 700,000. Odd. See where the liberal socialists favorite donor Soros just gave another $50,000,000 to Democracy super pac. Just adds to the $32,000,000,000 he as already used to buy his own personal politicians since 1984.
Maybe there should be a limit on how many billions you can donate to one party? Or maybe a limit on how many politicians you can buy? Seen some nice pictures of mad Maxine blowing kisses to mini Madoff of FTX fame. Before he stole millions and went bankrupt.
When the liberal progressive left-wing democrats want to talk reparations they left out the something that is interesting. Most all of the first slaves of our European owners had were native Americans not African Americans.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Moral destruction
They say over a 100,000 American deaths were due to fentanyl in 2021. Drug cartels controlling the U.S Mexico border and with it big human and drug smuggling profits, crime rising in Americas inner cities, what open border problem.
School children being indoctrinated that sex change is normal, drag queen shows for toddlers and at school libraries, Christians being targeted for religious beliefs.
Out of control spending, abortion on demand. Tik Toc owned and controlled by a enemy country given free access in brain washing our youth..but not in China.
Parents being targeted by the woke mob for demanding parental rights...who’s children are they anyway. President Biden has turned a blind eye on the nations problems and moral values because he has way more important things to do like giving in to the woke mobs demands and their never ending thirst for political dominance for a one party system.
Whats next babies sexually mutilated at birth and given hormone blockers, arresting parents for exercising their parental rights. Banning then removing the first amendment followed by the second. We have a president who refuses to act on moral grounds. So I have to ask are Biden’s priorities mixed up or is it just my imagination.
Looks like America is being turned upside down which is leading to the moral destruction of the greatest nation on earth known to man. God moves when his believers move, as they say “bad things happen when good people stay silent.”
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
