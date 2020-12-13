No tests, no problem
Why is only bad covid news reported? Only half of 14 million reported cases are categorized as “lab-confirmed” so far. Treatments continue to improve, millions of sick people have recovered. The US Dept of Health & Human Resources reported 12/4 that hospital beds are 70% occupied and ICU beds are 60% occupied (85% occupancy is considered “peak profitability” in the hospital business). And yet our public servants keep using cases to instill fear to justify their destruction of America.
Per FDA three types of tests are being used. A positive molecular amplification test means you have an active infection. A positive antibody (serologic) test means you have had covid in the past, but the test should not be used to diagnose an active infection (how many are in the 14 million?). A positive antigen test means you may have an active infection, but the test is more likely to miss an active infection than a molecular test and “false positives” are possible.
The form used by health providers to report new cases asks for case classification (lab-confirmed or probable), tracing information (exposure), type of test used (molecular amplification, serologic or other) and other info.
CDC reports that some answers may be left blank because the high volume of cases can cause incomplete investigations. They publish only certain data from these forms for the public’s use; tracing info and test type are not published. How can public servants claim to know what’s causing an increase in cases?
In early October 150 million antigen tests were distributed to states by the federal government. Cases began to “skyrocket” toward the end of October. Maybe it’s a case of “more tests, more cases” or maybe antibody tests, antigen tests and missing data aren’t what shutdowns should be based on.
Judy Kiesel
Lancaster
Flu deaths
Just wondering, has anyone died from the flu this year? Does anyone know of someone who died from the flu this year. Haven’t heard of anyone.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Voter fraud
In response to Mr. Don Dyas article in the AV Press on 1 Dec concerning voter fraud.
I would like to remind all Trump (Liar in Chief) supporters that in the 2016 election that he won.
The Liar in chief appointed a commission headed by VP Pence on voter fraud. Mind you now, The Liar in Chief won the election but he insisted it was massive voter fraud (not too smart).
The commission was disbanded because of course there was no proof of massive voter fraud. If the 2020 election was rigged there would not be a run off in Georgia and Democrats would have control of the senate and the house. I’m sure there was massive voter fraud in the states Trump won. Let’s have a recount. The Liar in Chief supporters believe everything this guy says. I’m looking forward to a response from his supporters.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Questioning Rudy
Some years ago, Rudy Giuliani accidentally “butt dialed” a guy and some say gave him some classified info that he shouldn’t have had.
Some TV talk show “wits” stated that a lot of people thought that Rudy had been talking out of that part of his anatomy for a long time.
Today, because of all the election lawsuits that Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy, lost because they had no evidence to prove their allegations in court, I believe that Rudy knows that they’re going to lose every case in the future that tries to overturn the election, so once again he’s seemingly talking out of that part of his anatomy, and in my opinion all of you who are parroting what Rudy is saying may be in exactly the same boat.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
No ballots inside
A letter from a reader published Dec. 4 questioned why a ballot drop-off box was still standing outside a Lancaster fire station, and whether there might be ballots still inside.
All boxes were locked after 8 p.m. Election Night and all ballots were retrieved, so there are no uncounted ballots inside.
When the boxes are locked, there is no way to insert ballots into the slot.
The Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder says the intent of the drop-box program is that the boxes remain at their designated locations indefinitely.
Charles F. Bostwick
Assistant field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger
‘Human alienation’
Something that has always fascinated me is what I refer to as the causes and sources of “human alienation.”
This is a problem in society which finds us being very cold-hearted to each other and of hurting others in various ways and of having almost no empathy or compassion for those who suffer and struggle in life. I always wondered where this came from.
Karl Marx attributed it to what he believed to be the evil affects of Capitalism. Max Weber attributed it to Bureaucracy. He predicted that we would all become so alienated from each other that the only thing that could save us would be some kind of “charismatic hero” or “savior.”
But my favorite theory comes from R.D. Laing who believes that we all create an “outer false self” in order to protect our “inner true self” from being hurt by the unkindness of other people. I wonder if that resonates within you and speaks to you as it does to me?
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
Agree and disagree
I agree with many that the latest round of covid 19 restrictions are unnecessary and will not produce the intended results.
I disagree with Xavier Flores who, l who in a recent letter to the editor, sang the praises of Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the LA County Health department.
Finally I agree with Mayer Parris suggestion that Lancaster should form its own health department. But I’d take it farther and suggest that both Lancaster and Palmdale jointly form a health department for the whole valley.
We have all been wearing masks, distancing, not eating out and staying home for months and it is not working. Why continue with a failed approach and make it even more restrictive? What is the science behind the current approach? No one knows...
While we are all concerned about our collective health, small business, the lifeblood of this valley, is being destroyed. Without small business, many will be out of work, out of their homes, and maybe homeless. Without an economy, the cities, the county and the state fails. That’s why concern for the economy is so critical.
People were weary of the grey haired old lady daily announcing gloom and doom for all of So Cal. A look outside shows just how little attention is being paid to her.
It’s Christmas shopping season. Christmas tree lots are around. The stores are full and people need to get out and do stuff. All the Christmas events have been canceled so decorations are important. Churches are meeting outside. Our church had hundreds of people at masses outside Sunday in 40 degree weather worshiping.
The key to most of this is to enforce the rules against big group partying, to enforce the mask and distancing rules, and to get the vaccine out to the people.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Bye
Congressman Swalwell has been exposed as a possible Chinese spy. He joins Feinstein, in my personal and humble opinion, as traitors to this nation. Will they ever get prosecuted, no way Jose. They’re in the protected class of crooked democrats. The DC swamp deepens as the gutless republicans do nothing.
A judge dismissed sexual allegations against Groundhog Biden on grounds that he’s not a republican. I will leave this country like Cher, Whoppi (does Punky Brewster’s mom still dress her every morning), Baldwin, Streisand and the rest who promise if a republican wins. If Groundhog is sworn in as president, hasta la vista California. Texas here I come.....LOL
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
