Nailed it?
Isn’t It Ironic? (Interesting anyway) Isn’t It Ironic? that the best definition and example of irony was in a cartoon? with Donald Duck yet? Yes, and that was in the intellectually vapid, late 1940s — if you can believe it.
Pictured, Donald and Daisy Duck are sitting on Don’s front lawn in their lawn chairs sweating and fanning away great cartoonish gobs of sweat when Daisy complains that the big, cool shade tree that used to be here on the lawn is gone. Where did it go? Don nails irony when he replies — “It’s ironic — I cut it down last winter for firewood — to keep warm.”
But, silly me; Irony is complex; is my rhetorical question at the front end here really ironic? Nope. Non-Socratic irony needs a third seemingly irrelevant factor, or agent, in the mix.
Or maybe this is just another feeble and simple-minded definition of mine.
Oops. Nailed it.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Get with the program
Let’s all try an experiment! The next time that you have to call local law enforcement, order Grubhub at the same time and see who shows up first.
Now let me be clear. If the food delivery wins the race, and they will, it is not the fault of the Sheriff’s Department, not by a long shot. The reality is that LASD spends all their resources chasing major crimes, all day, every day.
That, in a nutshell, is the fault of our city leaders and their perpetual failure to provide adequate funding and Sheriff patrols needed to enforce our laws, all of our laws.
Now, obviously, murder and graffiti are vastly different crimes. But small disorders like traffic infractions, shoplifting, and graffiti, lead to those increasingly significant crimes. And those more significant crimes are what our local Sheriff’s station deputies spend their days chasing. Community policing is about enforcing small crimes before they get bigger. Even then it’s only effective when it enforces both major and minor criminal law, and part of that is taking the bad people off of our streets.
The other part is making sure that adequate resources are available to law enforcement. So, City Council and Mayor, get with the program. Add a few more traffic cars, enforce no parking signs and vehicle code laws. Engage in community enforcement, or get out of the way and let someone else do the job.
As it stands now, you are destroying this community.
Jeff Ferrin
Palmdale
Need change again
The Afghanistan catastrophe surfaced many Biden Administration underlying weaknesses. The failure of US leadership has emboldened all of America’s adversaries and America’s relationships with its allies is at a low point.
The British Parliament voted to hold America’s president “in contempt.” Armin Laschet, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s heir-apparent, called Afghanistan “the greatest debacle” that NATO has seen since it’s foundation.
President Macron of France reportedly phoned Biden with a scathing rebuke. And Biden reportedly refused to return phone calls of the UK’s Boris Johnson for days.
The Biden’s administration’s national security team is disfunctional to the point of being non-existent. As Kabul was overrun by Taliban fighters, Biden, remained locked away at Camp David, reluctant to address the nation. And when he did his remarks amounted to blaming everyone but himself.
Despite the national shame brought on by Biden’s failed leadership, America remains strong. Thanks to president Trump’s focus on rebuilding the US military, our country has the most powerful fighting force in the world, at least when it’s under the right leadership.
Undoubtedly, America’s national security has been threatened over the past few months by President Biden’s incompetence and complete lack of leadership, and recovery from this crisis may be years in the making. But it will require a change of leadership in 2022 and 2024 to accomplish it.
However, taking stock of where we are now as a nation, and what we’ve learned, may provide some guidance as to how to restore America’s place of prestige among the nation’s of the world and in the hearts of her citizens.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Destroying the USA
You can write the words of hate
Lies upon more lies each day
Will the truth make them abate?
Or will you destroy the USA?
Lies more lies revered as truths
More and more are holding sway
Will truth anchor our nation’s roots?
Or will you destroy the USA?
Lying to the Valley Press
Is just fine “right wingers” say
Will truth clean up their lying mess?
Or will they destroy the USA?
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Define faith
In Dennis Anderson’s column about Pearl Harbor, (“The meaning of Dec. 7 at 80”, Dec. 8), he wrote, “The pastor asked if there were anyone older in the congregation and another half-dozen arms went up. It means that in the interval of time since the Great Depression, people are living longer and, generally, better, lives of health and quality. It helps if you have faith and clean living habits.”
So Dennis is promoting the notion that having faith improves the odds of living longer and helps attain a life of health and quality.
I wonder if this beneficial bi-product of faith is unique to the Christian religion, or will any old religion bestow the same desired results? In other words, if you believe that Christ is a fictional character who never existed but you have complete faith in Buddha and/or Thor, will that do?
I also wonder what Dennis bases his belief on, because if it is true, then the poor, unfortunate atheists certainly have the odds stacked against them in the living-longer-lives-of-health-and-quality department. Perhaps he conducted his own research on the subject. Or maybe it was something he read in Readers’ Digest.
I commiserate with the atheists and can see how they might feel a tad discouraged after realizing that their doubts concerning the existence of gods and goddesses have condemned them to living short, unhealthy lives. Perhaps after reading Dennis’ column, they will improve their living habits in an effort to compensate for their lack of faith. Maybe they will heed Dennis’ advice when he said, “It’s a good time to lay off the booze and cigarettes.”
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.