So what’s the difference?
We have just elected as president a person who seems to have mental acuity problems and to have used his many years in polities to enrich himself and his family members illegally. His running mate seems to have her own integrity issues.
Like it or not I believe that we are headed for a socialist government.
Whatever happened to the old concept, “land of the free, home of the brave.”
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
That’s how it happened
Even the Las Vegas odds makers believe the past presidential election was rigged. It is hard to believe that some group would fraudulently manipulate the vote count just to make money. But the 8 to 1 odds in favor of Trump at midnight on Election Day, was probably too big to pass up.
So the word went out to implement the fraud plan, and by morning, Biden was ahead. I sure wish I could have gotten a piece of that action.
Ed Bradfield
Rosamond
Should be fun to watch
Well, the Republican Party is a mess. And guess who has created the mess, why it’s Republicans. If you haven’t heard, there are two Senate races in Georgia. Donald Trump has made it crystal clear that this election, on January 5, will be a fraud and filled with corruption, just like the presidential election.
Trump wants the Republican governor of Georgia to ignore the election results, and give those 16 electoral votes to him. But the governor pointed out he doesn’t have the power to do that. So Trump has called him a moron and a “nut job.” A significant number of die hard Trumpites say they will follow their hero and won’t vote.
But the GOP “leadership” doesn’t dare urge people to vote so that Republicans can hold onto the Senate because Trump will attack them now and in Senate races in 2022. These so-called leaders have the backbone of a jellyfish.
The other problem for the Republicans is that a growing number of GOP’ers are getting sick and tired of the president whining and complaining he really won the presidency. These folks may either not vote or, God forbid, will vote for the Democrats.
The problem is that Trump has never given a hoot about the Republican party, the Senate, or the country. Stay tuned. It should be fun to watch.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Denial
The only people that saw this coming were Trump and the people who perpetrated it. I so wish that our mainstream media and big Tech were not so in bed with the Left wing Deep State perpetrators. They all say that the allegations of fraud in the presidential election are base-less and that we should just call it all good and move forward with our new president.
Adolf Hitler was quoted to have said: “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.” He also said: ”The victor will never be ask if he told the truth.” I guess if you tell the lie on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, DNC, LA and New York Times; that would be frequency enough, and it became believed that Joe Biden is the President-elect, then Joe will never be ask if it is the truth.
Stephen M. Jenkins
Lancaster
