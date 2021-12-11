Learn from children
Ive been called a racist traitor and white washed many times for my beliefs. What is being tolerant ? many believe being tolerant is a one way street where there is only one belief system that all have to except it.
How one treats another human being especially people of other colors and races can be traced back to a persons past traumatizing experiences as a child on the streets schools etc..
Often times reenforced by parents who also had similar experiences supported by stereotyping to justify and enforce their own personal beliefs.
The tolerance class at Highland H.S in early 1990s was an improvised history class on hate in the Americas starting 1492. Where we explored these learned behaviors. I would bring up current topics on hate for open discussions.
In order to bring a better understanding during debates I would split the class in half and have those oppose argue for and those for argue against. It gave students an opportunity to see the other side bringing open communication and understanding forefront. Nothing like seeing tolerance in action.
Unfortunately we live in a society that has been hell bent for the last 13 years on creating hate through the media in order to justify hate for America and its history, is it any wonder why there is so much division in America with no end in sight.
A lot of good the lefts shut down, cancel culture and censorship society has done us.
Being tolerant is the practice of excepting others regardless of their beliefs. Remember....how we treat others is a reflection on how we were raised. All children are born innocent, we as adults can learn a lot from children.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Credit where it’s due
Well, it’s time to take a look at how California is doing when it comes to the economy. After a slow September, our state jumped up in October adding close to 100,000 new jobs and lowered the unemployment rate to 7%. California accounted for 18% of the nation’s total job gains.
Oh, I know, don’t give any credit to our governor. Guess again. Our state, led by Gavin Newsom, just announced a $31 million surplus. George Skelton, in the Los Angeles Times, suggested it be spent on paying off public projects, and not giving it away to the wealthy. I’ll drink to that.
For the past six months or so, price increases have been driven by increased demand, with a shortage of goods, caused by the mess of the supply chain.
Really? You mean it’s not Joe Biden’s fault? Oh, I know, he’s responsible for everything that goes wrong, and gets no credit for what is going right. I keep forgetting.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Holiday cheer
It is the time of year to thank all in the Antelope Valley who take the time and go to the expense and effort of decorating their homes and businesses for Christmas. Your efforts truly make the holidays special for me. Thank you. You are appreciated.
A special thank you — because it wouldn’t be Christmas for me without it — goes out to the couple who make their home and yard a real Winter Wonderland. The amazing display is on 20th Street West and Ave. O in Palmdale. Thank you for making my Christmas complete every year. When I have out-of-town visitors I insist they visit your display (it’s really for me — I can’t get enough of seeing it).
Marilyn Dalrymple
Lancaster
