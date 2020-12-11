Believing the lies
On 1 Dec 20, Mr. O’Connor wrote about voting. He mentioned Philadelphia with “…huge discrepancies in the vote for example (sic) one county sent out 1.7 million mail in ballots but received back 2.5 million ballots… Everyone wants their guy to win but is it worth cheating and destroying our electoral system?”
Why wasn’t it cheating when President Trump purposely slowed the mail prior to the election? The purpose is if votes came in late, those ballots would not be counted especially in battleground states. “Trump Admits He’s Starving the Postal Service to Sabotage Voting by Mail” nymag.com, Aug 2020.
O’Connor’s opinion about alleged fraud in Philadelphia would not survive in court. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees state of Pennsylvania, dismissed Trump’s lawsuit, saying: “…its attorneys are making multiple conclusory allegations, such as the accusation that county boards conspired to exclude Republican poll watchers from the ballot-counting process, but aren’t presenting sufficient facts to back up those claims.” In fact, “…judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike have struck down the campaign’s allegations of voter fraud in every case on which they have ruled.” ,”Republican U.S. Judges Choose Constitution Over Trump…” YahooNews, 3 Dec 2020
Due to Trump’ lies, the runoff election on 4 Jan 2021 in Georgia might go in the Democrats’ favor simply because there are some Republicans that do not want to vote due to false belief of fraud in the election. “Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Raise Concerns About Turnout In Georgia Senate Runoffs…” https://www.npr.org/2020, 3 Dec 2020
It is puzzling why the Big Three of O’Connor, Gardner and Thacker say they are Christians, but continue to believe the lies of Trump. This Bible fits about Trump: “The mouths of fools are their ruin; they trap themselves with their lips.” Proverbs 18:7 (NLT)
Vincent White
Lancaster
Just do the job
Why does everyone cry about racism when it’s the way thing are announced?
It’s the “first person of color” to hold this or that office/position. This “gender” person is the first. Oh yeah, this person “came out of the closet.”
Can’t these people see that it is just drawing attention to these people’s athenticity, gender, etc.?
Aren’t these positions/offices supposed to be held by people who are qualified? I don’t care if you’re from Mars, do the job as required, maybe even a little more so just to get something done for a change.
I keep seeing and hearing the saying “it takes all of us” not “it take all of us if you’re special or a first of your kind.”
Stop pointing out certain people and just maybe it’ll help fade away some of the negativity toward them.
Good luck, world.
Eugenia Mead
Leona Valley
Getting it ‘right’
George Jung, you are, again wrong about voter fraud.
Numerous folk making out sworn affidavits, punishable by prison, fines, etc., to say that fraud took place.
And these were not just localized. It’s been sworn to in several key states.
How true is it? Would you risk imprisonment, fines, etc., to tell lies about this, that can be proven? Well, would you?
After all is investigated and if Mr. Biden is still the winner, then so be it. However, that does not mean fraud did not take place.
Are you a fair man? If so, let’s wait and see what happens. Surely you would want your country to get it right, wouldn’t you?
So we wait.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
