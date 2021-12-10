COVID stats
The COVID crisis is driven by Democrat politicians and the media.
Leftist bureaucrat Faucet funded, at taxpayer expense, gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Virology Lab in China, done secretly.
The engineered virus, made dangerous to humans, escaped (or was released) into the local community. The Chinese communists allowed it to circulate throughout the globe.
Pundits and politicians panicked and took steps to shut down economies, restrict individual freedoms, and lock down communities, destroying businesses. Therapeutics (Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, etc.), although effectively used against the virus in other countries, were disparaged by politicians, the media and censored by Big Tech, causing unavailability.
No therapeutics being “available” allowed Big Pharma (follow the money) to get emergency use authorization for their vaccines, without liability. Death rates are 2,395 deaths per million of the population in USA, compared to 335 in India, which used HCQ and Ivermectin.
Sweden (1,483 deaths per million) did almost nothing. According to WHO, the mean infection fatality rate (percentage of people infected with COVID who die) is less than 0.2 percent. Seventy-five percent of COVID deaths were of those older than 65.
Children show little vulnerability to the virus; several EU countries have discontinued vaccinations for young people because of the adverse reactions and deaths. Government vaccine mandates do not recognize natural immunity after recovery, more robust than vaccine immunity.
More COVID deaths have occurred in 2021 in the USA under Biden’s administration than in 2020 under Trump, despite vaccines. Masks, lock-downs, restrictions on civil rights and vaccination mandates perpetuate this crisis, done by mostly Democrat- controlled governments to control the population, to control you.
There is factual evidence available for all of the above statements, but not in MSM. Try New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Epoch Times, Newsmax, and Fox or use DuckDuckGo.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Editor’s note: The Federal Drug Administration has cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
Be responsible (or not)
The government’s requirement for all employees to get a shot is not going to be enforced by the LA county Sheriff nor the LA city Police Chief.
But we are all required to wear a mask in stores, churches, medical facilities, on airplanes and even LPAC.
It is pretty well established that the masks do little good. The statement on my box of medical grade masks says, “These masks do no eliminate the risk of contracting any disease or infection, nor reduce the risk of illness or death.”
So why are we having to put up with them? Friends and relative from other parts of the country tell me that no one wears masks any more. Watch a football or baseball game on TV. Are the fans wearing masks? Only the grey haired lady who is the LA Health Dept spokesperson seems to want them.
Masks and the shots are personal. Get a shot or wear a mask. It should be your decision alone.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Solving conflicts
Solving World Problems President Biden is facing growing tension between the US and China. Growing tension with Russia and Ukraine.
You Democrats really did install an idiot in the White House! The answer to these conflicts is already connected to Joe Biden by blood and bank accounts. Son Hunter Rembrandt Biden is already on the payroll in all 3 countries, let him solve these conflicts!
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
