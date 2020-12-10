Not fair
If President Trump had “won” with the vote margins Joe Biden supposedly won by do you think we’d be told to shut up and accept the results? Honest decent people are disgusted by this level of rigging and abnormalities no matter who it benefits.
President Trump expanded his base by 11 million votes. He grew his support with black voters by 50%, increased his support with Hispanics by 35% nationally but he still lost? No incumbent president in history has lost while expanding his base of support.
Joe Biden supposedly received 80 million votes. That’s 11 million more than Barak Obama received in 2008 at the height of his popularity. Hillary got 66 million. Despite this miracle Joe Biden won a record low of 17% of counties, President Trump won the other 83%. Come on man.
Joe Biden will be the first president in 60 years to lose both Ohio and Florida but still win the election. Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton everywhere except a few select counties in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia. All this while Democrats crashed nationwide. Of the 27 toss up districts Republicans won them all. So, it appears republicans went out and voted for their local republican but voted for Joe Biden?
Despite all the evidence of cheating including more than 1,000 sworn affidavits and now video evidence the lefties refuse to consider any investigation. It’s absolutely astounding that you are willing to accept these results without question. Whoever is responsible for the cheating they are certainly over achievers. When the dust settles there are going to be a lot of unhappy participants with lots of time on their hands in Leavenworth or perhaps Gitmo.
To quote Joe Biden he certainly led an “effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.” Whatever that means.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Hypocrisy
Gov Grinch Newsom just told everyone in the state that if a county defied the State’s (read his) Corona Virus order, then the State would withhold any State funding to that county.
What a hypocrite! He cried an ocean when President Trump threatened to withhold Federal funding when the State (read Newsom) declared itself to be a Sanctuary State. That is hypocracy.
It is time for him to leave Sacramento via the Sacramento River. Preferably by the slowest and leakiest rowboat available.
Sherry Carlson
Rosamond
Do what you want
I didn’t compose this, but it’s worth sharing.
In 3 years, you’ll look back and admit that you spent an entire year of your life wearing a mask, cooped up in your house and avoiding all the people you love. A year you’ll never get back.
I am not saying this virus isn’t real, or that there aren’t people that could really be affected. If you’re at risk, take precautions, stay home when sick, absolutely. Every single day is a risk. Car accident, flu, heart attacks, strokes etc. Our days were numbered from the moment we were born. Life isn’t a race where we win against the inevitable. That has not changed since the beginning of time.
Don’t be forced to live in fear. We went from a free nation to being told we couldn’t go to school, church, or our grandma’s house, pay respects to a loved one through a funeral and attend a wedding. When we were allowed to do these things, we were told how long we could be there, how far apart we have to be, what to wear...
Yes, our health matters, but what else matters? Family. Friends. Church. School. Baseball games. Family vacations. Neighborhood BBQs. Life. Fitness. One day, you’ll hug your grandma, mom, dad, or sibling for the last time, or your best friend will cry on your shoulder for the last time. One day, your child will play their last baseball game or have their last day of school. You may spend your last day laughing with a loved one, or dance your last dance. Don’t waste the days you have by living in fear.
Your time on earth matters. Live life while you have the chance. God will call you home when it’s time. Virus or no virus.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Apologize, Parris
I would like to Question why our mayor has the right to announce to the public how the two youngsters died.
Losing a child is a true tragedy to any family (not to our mayor in this case). Why does he have the right to tell the whole world how they tragically died?
It is very evident that our mayor craves for five minutes of fame on many occasions. I feel that the mayor owes the family and the citizens of the Antelope Valley a sincere apology for his recent statement in the newspaper. Just because he is the mayor doesn’t give him the right to the invasion of the families privacy in this matter.
Philip and Mako Roberts
Lancaster
