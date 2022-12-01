How much is a trillion?
Mr. Biden is not activly involved in talks to try and avert a rail strike. Just what are you actively involved in, Mr. President? No, I won’t do it. Too easy, sadly too true.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 9:59 am
The Socialcrats want more spending, as they try to garner support for billions more, including money for covid. They this: Spend the untouched one trillion, first.
Take it away from those who have misused it (school boards) teachers’ union (remember no school for months — yet loot was given to many, especially in cesspool, Ill.). Put that trillion to work, first.
I am no accountant, but I can do math: When your intake of money does not rise, or actually is reduced, and your outgoing has steadily risen, every month since Feb. 2021, even a fool can say: I work just as hard, for less money, that gets even more less, after trying to live, that’s inflation, and I look to the white house for help.
Surprise: None is forthcoming — none. Joe Napper hates you and America. He wants to destroy our way of life, and make us all like clones. Time for a change.
I know this: Our national debt rises daily due to Mr. Biden’s hatred for: Gas, oil, coal, by the way, now can anyone think of China as a third world country, when almost everything you touch, have on, and even eat, can dome from China yet nap time wants the USA to pay reparations for green house gases, etc to others who are far more “dirtier” than we are — its past time for change.
Just how much is one trillion dollars? If you could stack new $1,000 bills on top of each other: when the stack is 4” thick — you’ve got one million dollars 57 miles thick — you’ve got one trillion dollars.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(1) comment
Spot On !!! Seems Biden is out to destroy America...China loves Biden...as does Ukraine (Biden's skimming partner). Out of one war,and into another...the threat of nuclear war is upon us again...You can thank Joe Biden (the Pedophile) for that.....The Lying Thief.
