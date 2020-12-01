It’s not over
The 2020 presidential election results are the biggest hoax-coverup since the Warren Commission insulted America’s intelligence by claiming a nutcase killed JFK, the most powerful man on the planet, using a junk, $12 rifle with sketchy sights in front of thousands, just more symptoms of the deep state.
JFK and Trump share a lot of common ground, both declined their salary, both ignored the deep state in favor of their sworn patriotic duty and we’ve seen their reward.
Joe Biden and Lee Harvey Oswald also have common ground as red herrings, Kamala Harris was one of the first to drop out of the nominations but now, just a heartbeat away from POTUS led by San Francisco big dogs, something I hope to never see but the fix is in.
Biden getting a record vote count makes as much sense as the school nerd getting crowned prom king because his parents are on the school board. The moron is lucky to draw a crowd of two at Walmart, can seldom complete a sentence and America trusts him with the football code?
Unsolved deaths and suicides like Jeffrey Epstein along with disappearing emails surround Hillary, James Comey, appointed by Obama, with a net worth of 11 million dollars working for 200k per year as the nation’s top cop (till Trump fired him) is more evidence of a nation controlled by a deep state.
Trump’s campaign rallies were an enormous show of hands in his favor getting high fives from law enforcement and fire departments across the nation while most people wouldn’t cross the street to attend a Biden rally.
Arizona is the last state I expected to vote for Biden and should have raised a lot of suspicions but it’s not over and I hope Trump never concedes to this voter fraud.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
No thanks
Skip Thacker: “…Guy Marsh should thank a vet.”
I thank the late Major General Smedley Darlington Butler, former commandant of the United States Marine Corps and the only two-time recipient of the Congressional Medal of honor for wartime heroism, for saying:
“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service, and during that period, I spent most of my time as a high-class muscle man for big business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico safe for American oil interests.
“I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues. I helped in the raping of a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped pacify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912.
“I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927, I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested.
“Looking back on it, I feel I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate in three city districts. We Marines operated on three continents.”
Indeed, with the (possible) exception of WWII veterans, I owe no such thanks to Skip Thacker nor any other military veteran. Beyond General Butler’s statement, one would have to have been either asleep or willfully ignorant throughout the past sixty years to believe that the U.S. military is anything other than an international corporate protection racket.
Therefore, I thank the ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Common Cause, and others for our freedoms.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
An embarrassment
If the Democrats were able to rig the election against Donald Trump, why didn’t they also flip the senate to Democratic control? Weren’t the selections for president and senate on the same ballot?
I agree with Mr. Trump that our presidential election has been an international embarrassment.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Send in the virus
Hope Trump pardons all of the people that the Dems put in jail before he leaves office.
Here in Demland (Ca.) they are letting out all of the criminals and invite illegals to vote. Ca. still counting votes trying to find away to make Garcia lose.
After this election I must remain alive to be able to vote out Kamala in 2024, if I should die somebody will use my vote for me here in Ca.
Hope the new vaccines will be available soon so this country can again get back to normal.
But I worry that other countries have seen how this covid- 19 is destroying us and they will send another virus here again.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
