Might skip the Monkeys show
My friend who lives in Hollywood showed me a house near his that has a plaque on it that reads: “Peter Tork of the Monkeys lived in this house in 1967.”
It even has the Monkeys band logo on it.
On my drive to Las Vegas on the 15 freeway, just outside of Baker, there is a wash running under the freeway called Tork Ditch.
I’ve always imagined it was named after Peter Tork, my favorite Monkey.
I always liked his song, “Can you dig it?”
I have a recurring vision of driving to ZzyZx road offramp and hiking to Tork Ditch, and crawling under the freeway to install a plaque with Peter Tork’s picture on it.
In 1989 I saw the Monkeys in their original form at Universal Amphitheater.
In 2011 I saw them without Mike Nesmith at the Greek Theatre just a few months before Davey Jones died.
Peter Tork died in 2019 at 77. I was blindsided by my intense level of sadness when hearing the news.
Now it’s down to Mickey Dolanz and Mike Nesmith.
They are doing some farewell show at the Greek Theatre in November.
I don’t want to see them without Tork.
I never thought Monkeys could look that old.
And the crowd from 10 years ago at the Greek. Ancient, with the stench of ketchup and cheap Chablis in the air.
I went to the bathroom just to look at myself in the mirror and thank God I didn’t look that old.
As opposed to going to the concert, maybe I’ll be at Tork Ditch installing that plaque.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
To clarify ...
Vincent White’s letter “Applauding Cheney” stated, “In 1956, then-Senator John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for his book ‘Profiles in Courage’ that ‘profiles senators who defied the opinions of their party and constituents to do what they felt what was right and suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions.’ ”
However, Kennedy didn’t write “Profiles in Courage.” It was ghostwritten by Ted Sorensen and Georgetown University instructor Jules Davids.
According to Wikipedia, “In his 2008 autobiography, Kennedy speech writer Ted Sorensen, who was presumed as early as 1957 to be the book’s ghostwriter, acknowledged that he wrote most of the book.
“The book won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography in 1957, even though it wasn’t one of the finalists forwarded to the prize board from the selection committee. Kennedy’s father Joseph asked columnist Arthur Krock, his political adviser and longtime member of the prize board, to persuade others to vote for it.
“On December 7, 1957, journalist Drew Pearson appeared as a guest on the Mike Wallace Interview and claimed that ‘John F. Kennedy is the only man in history that I know who won a Pulitzer Prize for a book that was ghostwritten for him.’ Wallace replied: ‘You know for a fact, Drew, that the book Profiles in Courage was written for Senator Kennedy by someone else?’ Pearson responded that he did and that Kennedy speech writer Ted Sorensen wrote the book. Wallace responded: ‘And he never acknowledged the fact?’ Pearson replied: ‘No, he has not.’ “
In his 2020 book ‘Author in Chief,’ Craig Fehrman wrote, ‘The book’s structure, research, first draft and most of its second came from Sorensen. Even the book’s idea came from Sorensen.’ In May 1957, the Kennedys agreed to pay Sorensen over $100,000, an amount Fehrman said was ‘frankly astonishing.’
Art Sirota
Lancaster
