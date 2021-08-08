Points to ponder
1. Why in the world would Chinas CCP be experimenting on transferring a known deadly virus from animals to humans, unless humans were the target. Where is the demand for a full investigation with over 600,000 innocent American deaths. Call me crazy but I could see it now in the near future a man made altered BIO weapon that kills humans of a certain race color or ethnicity.
2. Democrats are calling for a full investigation into the Jan 6 riots. What ever happened to being bipartisan after all its the whole truth that Americans seek demand and deserve. Let justice be served by holding all those responsible. While ignoring those thousands of BLM ANTIFA members who were part of last summers criminal 2020 Olympic events in rioting burning and looting.
3. After seeing the latest ads in English and Spanish by Elizabeth Warren calling the recall efforts of Governor Newsom illegal. What ever happened to the legal right of the people to petition their government in the form of a recall effort. Adios Newsom.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Nicknames
Cute nicknames for people trying to solve serious, complex problems make the writer seem childish. Isn’t that right, Brewer?
Donald Gatlin
Palmdale
Adding details
I would like to add to the July 27th article “Complaint launched against college district” about the AVC faculty union’s legal case against the college. I specifically want to add detail to the surveys that were mentioned.
The survey of students was conducted in spring 2018 with over 2,000 students taking it and 1,100 (58%) preferring to keep intersession.
However, the college administration generally disregarded this in favor of an ASO leadership vote at a meeting in fall of 2019 in which 6 out of 9 students voted in favor of removing intersession after a one-sided presentation by a senior administration representative.
Regarding faculty surveys, in February 2019 they were asked to select from five options. One option was to stay with the current calendar (with an intersession) and four others were different ways of changing it.
The “stay” option was selected by 47%. Of the other four options, only one approached having half as many votes in favor (21%) and it was the only other option to still have an intersession.
In a separate faculty survey from fall of that year, 83% chose to keep intersession. In addition, also in fall, the Academic Senate issued a resolution to the board opposing eliminating intersession.
In December 2019 — in complete disregard of student or faculty voices — the Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to remove intersession. This is partly why the State of California is issuing charges against them based on union complaints for the second time in 5 years.
Scott Lee
Lancaster
Conservatives know best
One of the prolific writers to the AV Press recently had a letter published where they were moaning and groaning about Social Security and senior citizens being poorly treated. My first thought was wow this is terrible, until I finished reading their rant.
The letter indicated, seniors are barely getting by on their Social Security. In addition, the letter discussed the Windfall Elimination Provision of the Social Security Act. My response is:
Social Security was never meant to be a senior citizens primary means of retirement income. It was meant to be a kind of safety net for the elderly.
Persons should have realized they would get old one day and should have saved for their golden years by investing. I was taught you should always pay yourself first and that payment should be 10% of your income. Most people do not do that. They want a new boat, car, fancy vacation, etc.
Taking Social Security at 62 will reduce your monthly check by up to 30%. For every year you postpone taking Social Security up the age of 70, your monthly check goes up by 8% a year.
In their letter the author talks about a person who worked for a large company such as Lockheed Martin being penalized, as they put it, up to 80% of their Social Security if they chose to work for a public entity after they retired from a non-public entity (school, etc.). Their statement was not completely true. According to the Social Security webpage, if you paid into Social Security for 30 years, the WEP does not apply.
One last thing, President Reagan was a conservative Republican, and as we all know from the many letters published in the AVP, conservative Republicans always know what is best for the USA.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Thin the fuel
Fox Field aerial fire-tanker base has served it’s purpose but inadequate for today’s super tankers this country is desperately short of.
Mojave Air Port served as a tanker base a few years ago and even accommodated super tankers while Fox runways were being repaired ... not too long ago a 747 super tanker test dropped at Fox but had to be loaded in Mojave where the tanker base should be.
As long as Los Angeles County wants to keep the revenue, they will continue to use inadequate facilities while better facilities are available but in Kern County.
We knew this fire season would be worse but the higher powers seem unconcerned that stronger measures are available ...
I’m not talking about firefighters on the ground risking their lives but more super tankers capable of creating a cloud burst anywhere they are needed and take an aggressive approach before the fire is out of control like the Dixie fire, over 400 square miles has burned and zero containment.
A friend of mine in the area may have to evacuate her home today.
I would much rather see valuable timber harvested to thin the fuel than see it burn.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
