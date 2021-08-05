Propaganda
The Antelope Valley Press opinion page is being used by five weekly propaganda writers, that use the daily column to bash the USA and spread hatred.
They bend the truth on everything from history to politics, using false statements of phony research.
Readers know who they are and when calling them out, they back pedal on their statements, call the readers names, and question their intelligence.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Immigration and the border
Democrats say you are not mature enough at 18 to own a handgun but you are old enough to vote and be drafted and die for their policies.
So I see Kackling Kami is doing a bang up job of opening up our southern border so all the undocumented illegal Democrats can walk into our country bringing more covid with them.
The border patrol says that the ones they have tested are showing a 10% positive covid rate then they just let them go. Does anyone see anything wrong with this? They have let in over 1,200,000 this year but the main stream media refuses to report this.
If it was a Republican administration they would be screaming bloody murder. This is the largest number in over 20 years.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Hot air
Conspiracy theorists row on row
Fill their “Hot Air Gas Bags” full
Repeating Trump’s lies “blow by blow”
Both he and they are “full of bull”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Quo warranto
The article in Sat. July 17 edition of the A.V. Press about the term “Quo Warranto” led me to Blacks Law Dictionary in looking up the term. The following is ver-batim.
“In old English practice, a writ in the nature of a write of right for the kind, against him who claimed or usurped any office, franchise, or liberty, to inquire by what authority he supported his claim, in order to determine the right.”
“It lay also in case of non-user, or long neglect of a franchise, or misuser or abuse of it; being a writ commanding the defendant to show by what warrant he exercises such a franchise, having never had any grant of it, or having forfeited it by neglect or abuse. 2 B1. Comm. 262.”
An extraordinary proceeding, prerogative in nature, addressed to preventing a continued exercise in authority unlawfully asserted. Johnson vs Manhattan Ry. Co. N.Y., 289 U.S. 479,53 S.Ct.721, L.Ed.13331. It is intended to prevent exercise of powers that are not conferred by law, and is not ordinarily available to regulate the manner of exercising such powers.
The remedy of “quo warranto” belongs to the state in its sovereign capacity, to protect the interests of the people as a whole and guard the public welfare, it is a preventative remedy addressed to preventing a continuing exercise of an authority unlawfully asserted, rather than correcting what has been done under that authority. The end.
I question the authority of those trying to remove a person from office who has, in actuality been duly elected by the people, for the people, and of the people, who voted them into office.
Would that mean we can remove the king using the same quo warranto law term? Oh, we have no king.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
Welcome to Harper Valley
Read Philip Roberts 8/2 letter today and agree with him. I’ve wondered the same as to what they have against Mr. Rives.
Seems like a good guy to me. Would be interested in hearing from those who are attacking him. Is it hate, jealousy?
A line from an old song came to mind while reading his letter: “... this is just a little Peyton Place and you’re all Antelope (Harper) Valley hypocrites!”
Anybody remember that one?
Tom Proffitt
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.