Isn’t it time?
According to the census bureau, there are about 48 million senior citizens in our country. They constitute a powerful block of citizens and voters.
But increasingly we (they) are being poorly treated with their lifelong accomplishments overlooked or ignored.
Many seniors have worked a full life, and are comfortably enjoying their retirement. Many others are just getting by on only social security, with little or no savings to back them up.
To make it worse, our Governor plans to give money to illegal seniors who didn’t earn a dime toward a retirement income here.
With the push to raise minimum wages current social security benefits are actually less than minimum wage. Do the math. Social Security is not a gift. We worked for it.
There is, however, a portion of seniors that don’t get their expected full social security benefits. Teachers in 19 states, many first responders, and some municipal works who may not have been covered by social security for part or all of their work life are hit by the “windfall offset provision of the social security code.”
This code provision says that if a worker has another public retirement and still qualifies for social security, their social security payment can be cut up to 80%. This means that if a person who, for example, retired from Lockheed, and wants to teach or work in a city office covered by another retirement, will loose up to 80% of his/her social security. And of course no one tells any one about this until it is too late.
Our former Congressman Buck McKeon tried for years to have this provision overturned but congress ignored his efforts. The provision was in the 1982 social security revision, signed into law by President Reagan. Isn’t it time to finally get this changed?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Let’s hear it
Let’s hear it from all you Biden supporters to celebrate how well he has done especially at the southern border.
Migrants just keep rolling in and are released into the interior of the US, a large number with COVID-19 symptoms. The northern border is closed but the southern border is wide open — how does this make any sense? But then again not much the Biden Administration has done thus far makes sense. Biden appointed VP Harris with the task of figuring out the cause of the border crisis and what to do about it.
Normally when one is given a task they go to the problem and develop a plan to address the issue — that is normally but with the VP there is no normal. She is concentrating on the root causes of Central America migration when the migrants are from all over the world.
After all she spent a grand total of one day in Central America so now, she is an expert. The root cause of poverty in Central America is government corruption which no amount of money will correct.
How about the wonderful job the administration is doing with the economy — successful if one defines rising prices in every sector as success. Inflation is here for as long as Biden is president and democrats are in control of the legislature.
So all you liberal Biden supporters who regularly write to the Opinion Page defend the Biden administration inflation and open border policy.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Baby steps
While perusing the world news section of the AVP the other day, I happened upon an article that said: A man with a Trump flag, inside the capitol building got eight months.
The article described how: The riots of, 1/6, were the worst episode in American history. A stunning display of public violence, and a stain on Democracy. I agree. The riots need to be investigated. But, I think there’s more too it than that.
I see another Washington power grab. For instance: Call me, nuts, but doesn’t, weaponizing the Government against Trump count, as a stain? As as far as, the riots being, a stunning display of public violence. The summer of love, wasn’t exactly, a frat party. Yet no one’s investigating that.
Anyway. The, article went to report: 500 hundred people were rounded up due to the riots. Horney man included. Despite this massive dragnet. Not one Antifa/B.L.M, member was held accountable. Amazing. Must be woke math.
Comments from social media regarding the investigations range from: Democrats will never investigate the summer of love because they supported them. To, I’ll take 1/6, seriously, when they have hearing on B.L.M. To the always popular, orange man bad. No doubt, 1/6 will be viewed through partisan eyes.
So how do you bridge the divide? According to the department of education, U.C. Berkley. A good starting place: Drop the labels “ Democrat” and “Republican.” Yeah, right. Have they even seen an opinion page lately? So, here’s an Idea, let’s start with baby steps instead.
I’ll go first. Fellow peasants. Put down the pitchforks, we’ve been using on each other; at the behest of a Washington.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.