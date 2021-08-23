They might disagree
Oppressive taxes. Shrinking tax base. Cronyism. Poverty. Homelessness. Gang crime.
Fixing California’s dystopian quagmire requires at the very least a new decision pattern at the voting booth. Lunatics and psychopaths might disagree.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
China’s behind it
The BLM movement is a radical arm of the American marxist movement that is pushing the CRT indoctrination on our children. To them the color White is the only color of hate White supremacy and oppression. What about that 90% in the BLM movement that happens to be White, soon they will eat their own.
The CCP must be thrilled seeing America divided and turning on its self and supports the new Democratic socialist movement in America.
The CCP already has control over our social media, news outlets and many top American corporations through the woke ideology.
Why would the CCP do such a thing, can any one say.....gaining world dominance in plain sight without firing a shot. America is on the road to a Chinese CCP type government where we will lose all of our individual rights and freedoms.
Im reminded of what Chairmen Mao said to president Nixon on his trip to China....”we may never defeat you on the battle field but we will defeat you in the end.”
Wake up America, looks like we losing our Democracy. The best hope we have to defeat this marxist ideology is by supporting defending and protecting our U.S Constitution.
America is the only real example of freedom left in the world. I wonder how much money China made selling the world useless masks....a new COVID virus among us and still no demand for a COVID investigation by congress, why?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Reason for recall
During Gov. Newsom’s campaign, he told us that he would work to improve our schools. California public schools are in a shamble.
Currently, California schools rank 37 out of 50, or in the bottom 25% of our nation’s schools.
He said he would work to get the homeless help. The homelessness problem continues to grow. You can’t go anywhere without seeing homeless encampments under the bridges, next to the freeway, or in the open fields and lots. And that’s just here in the AV.
The price of gas is getting up near record levels. We pay more taxes on gas, more surcharges and fees when we register our vehicles, but the roadways are not getting better. But we can find the road money to install traffic circles and bike lanes.
We are facing brown-outs because we use more electricity than we are producing. Solar generation only works during the day, and we don’t have any way to store the energy. We have ample wind for the windmills, but they aren’t always spinning.
We are again in a drought. We lose more of the snowpack in runoff into the ocean than we capture. We continue to spend millions of dollars for a train that we will have to subsidize forever, but we spend nothing on building desalination plants to get usable water from the ocean.
And we are now going through another fire season. I guess one of the fires up north started near some PG&E equipment. It wasn’t enough a couple of years ago to burn one town totally down, we are going to work on burning a couple more dow this year. He signed legislation to protect PG&E from lawsuits.
Those are but some of the reasons Newsom deserves to be recalled.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Build the wall
Providing for the illegal immigrants will cost much more than the cost to complete the border wall.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
(In)competent presidents
Would it be possible to have a less competent president than we have now?
With the situation on the boarder, the disaster in Afiganstan and an economy going in the tank, one would not think so.
But yes we have a potentially worse candidate and she is waiting in the wings.
Arnold J. Toynbee, the prominent British historian predicted that civilizations die not from murder, but from suicide and we are seeing this play out before our own eyes.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
